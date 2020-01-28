Maysa, Justin Hayward, Joshua Radin and More are Coming to City Winery

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, has announced Grammy-nominated soul artist Maysa, Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues, singer-songwriter Joshua Radin and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Friday, January 31 at noon. Tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.



All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., unless noted.



Justin Hayward with special guest Mike Dawes

Monday-Tuesday, April 20-21

$68/$75/$78/$85

Justin Hayward's voice has been heard all over the world for nearly fifty years. Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked. Over the last forty-five years, the band has sold fifty-five million albums, received numerous awards and are renowned as innovators and trailblazers who have influenced any number of fellow artists. Justin Hayward is honored with the Moody Blues on Hollywood's Rock Walk of Fame. Whilst releasing solo albums and DVDs and working on many different projects, including new solo recordings, he continues to tour with the Moody Blues across the world. His latest album of new songs Spirits Of The Western Sky was followed by several solo tours, and most recently a live in-concert DVD Spirits...Live, which reached number one on the Billboard Video chart. Hayward's live solo show is currently being shown all over the USA on PBS TV.

Maysa

Friday, May 1; 7:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.

$45/$50/$55/$65

Maysa possesses a unique, instantly identifiable vocal sound encompassing both jazz and R&B. This Grammy-nominated, Soul Train Award-Winning soul/jazz singer celebrates her 29th year as recording artist and 25th year as a solo artist. Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Maysa Leak knew early on that she would be a musician. Her journey took her from singing upon graduation with Stevie Wonder for a year to becoming the lead singer for Incognito in the 90s. In 1995, she recorded her first solo album Maysa which debuted to rave reviews from critics and listeners alike. Her recent untitled 14th studio album was released on her brand-new record label, Blue Velvet Soul Records.

Mother's Day with Rhonda Ross

Sunday, May 10, 7:00 p.m.

$25/$30/$35/$40

Daughter of Diana Ross, Rhonda Ross is a force in her own right. Ross offers a dynamic, inspiring yet intimately honest stage show. Exquisitely sewing together strands of neo-soul, jazz and funk, her words speak to everyday struggles and how to thrive despite them. Ross's music is free, radical and wildly intelligent. In addition to US-based concert halls and music festivals, she recently brought her sound to Europe with performances in France, Switzerland, Germany and Spain. Rhonda Ross writes fierce, heartfelt songs in order to examine the world.

Monday, June 22

$15/$18/$22/$25

Following a critically acclaimed sell-out runs at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Adelaide Fringe and sold-out shows in both the UK and U.S, The Carole King & James Taylor Story comes to City Winery Chicago to take the audience on an incredible journey through the career of the six-time Grammy Award winner and twenty-time platinum hit maker Carole King and five-time Grammy Award winner and American folk legend James Taylor. This new "show-umentary" format delves into the lives behind the music in a fascinating way. Featuring passionate renditions of Fire and Rain, Sweet Baby James, I Feel the Earth Move, Natural Woman, You've Got a Friend and many more, this astonishing back catalogue is realized with authenticity by Phoebe Katis and Dan Clews, both well-established artists in their own right.

Joshua Radin

Sunday-Tuesday, August 16-18

$45/$48/$55/$58

Love and the complications surrounding it have long proven to be Joshua Radin's songwriting forte. Though he never intended to be a live performer, there was little choice when the first song he ever wrote, "Winter," was featured on an episode of Scrubs. The resulting fervor around the song soon led to a record deal, and over the last decade, Radin has toured the world countless times, sold hundreds of thousands of records, topped the iTunes charts, performed on The Tonight Show, Conan, and more, played Ellen Degeneres' wedding at her personal request, and had his songs featured in more than 150 different films, commercials, and TV shows.



City Winery also announces Harper Grae will open for Josh Kelley on April 29.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 31 at noon. Only members of City Winery Chicago's signature VinoFile™ program have access to ticket sales tomorrow in addition to receiving: a waiver of ticketing fees; free valet parking; Restaurant Loyalty Rewards, such as a free pair of VIP concert tickets for every $500 spent on food & beverage in the restaurant; exclusive membership-only events; and access to the proprietary City Winery Virtual Sommelier™, which helps make suggestions for wines one might enjoy based on past consumption at the venue.







