Marriott Theatre Hosts SILLY LOVE SONGS: Michael Mahler Sings Paul McCartney

Artists Lounge Live presents SILLY LOVE SONGS: Michael Mahler SINGS Paul McCartney on Monday, March 9 at 7:30 pm and Tuesday, March 10 at 1:00 pm, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

Award-winning actor/musician/composer Michael Mahler celebrates Sir Paul McCartney. CHICAGO SUN-TIMES raves, "Mahler is insanely talented." An accomplished writer and composer, he is a co-composer/lyricist of THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS - soon to open its world premiere engagement at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, a contributing lyricist to the Broadway/London revival of MISS SAIGON, and composer/lyricist of MIRACLE THE MUSICAL, OCTOBER SKY, and HERO. A Chicago theatre favorite, Mahler starred in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, INTO THE WOODS, and HOLIDAY INN; and music-directed BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY. In a tour de force performance, Beatlemaniac Mahler rocks McCartney classics like "Maybe I'm Amazed," "Let It Be," and "Hey Jude."

Tickets are priced at $55.00. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com (subscriber discount only available at Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

Box Office: 847-634-0200

Website: www.artistsloungelive.com





