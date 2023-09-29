Marriott Theatre, Chicagoland's Longest Running Musical Theatre, Announces 2024 Season

Chicagoland's longest-running musical theatre, Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, has officially announced its 2024 season complete with Tony Award winners, rockin' tributes and beloved Broadway classics. Under the leadership of Executive Producer, Peter Blair, and Artistic Director, Peter Marston Sullivan, the theatre is delighted to present In the Heights, The Music Man, Beehive: The 60's Musical, 1776 and Irving Berlin's White Christmas.

The 2024 season will commence with In the Heights, the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical from the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by James Vásquez and choreographed by William Carlos Angulo. In the Heights explores three days in the life of New York's Washington Heights, a neighborhood on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which you leave behind. In the Heights previews January 24, opens January 31 and runs through March 17, 2024.

Warmer weather brings the beloved six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man, directed and choreographed by Katie Spelman. The family-friendly production follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. Wicked, warm and touching, The Music Man previews April 10, opens April 17 and runs through June 2, 2024.

Next in the lineup will be a rockin' tribute to the music of the 1960s, Beehive: The 60's Musical, the ultimate celebration of ‘60s female empowerment and the perfect production for the summer season. Directed and choreographed by Deidre Goodwin, this musical features timeless classics such as “My Boyfriend's Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” with previews beginning June 19, opening on June 26 and running through August 11, 2024.

With cooler temperatures and election season comes 1776, the insightful and constantly surprising production centered around the birth of the nation with the likes of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson as they struggle to craft the declaration of independence and persuade colleagues to vote for American independence. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Musical, this funny and insightful drama with a striking score blazes to vivid life one of the most formative events in American history. Directed by Nick Bowling and Choreographed by William Carlos Angulo, 1776 previews August 21, opens August 28 and runs through October 13, 2024.

Closing out the 2024 season will be a heartwarming holiday extravaganza with Irving Berlin's White Christmas, directed and choreographed by Linda Fortunato. One of America's most cherished silver screen classics, Irving Berlin's White Christmas finds its way to the Marriott Theatre stage packed with dazzling hits like “Blue Skies,” “Count Your Blessings,” “I Love a Piano” and the title song “White Christmas.” This uplifting classic will be a spectacular celebration of the most magical time of the year for the entire family to enjoy. Irving Berlin's White Christmas previews October 30, opens November 6 and runs through December 29, 2024.

Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences will feature an exciting season for kids of all ages with Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach, directed and choreographed by Tommy Rapley, running February 16 through March 30; Mo Willems' Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! directed by Lorenzo Rush Jr. and choreographed by Matthew Weidenbener, running July 12 through August 11; and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller and choreographed by Katie Johannigman, running November 15 through January 5.

ABOUT MARRIOTT THEATRE

Founded in 1975, Marriott Theatre is known for presenting new and classic musicals, often direct from Broadway and has staged more than 258 productions before an estimated 12,000,000 people in its history. Marriott Theatre has received a record 363 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations and has employed more than 6,000 artists. In addition to the presentation of classic American musical theatre, Marriott Theatre has become a driving force in the development of original and re-imagined musicals.