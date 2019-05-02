Marc Prince to Join the Cast of AFTERGLOW

Marc Prince will assume the role of Josh, one-half of a gay male couple that invites a third man into their bed, in Pride Films and Plays' Chicago Premiere of S. Asher Gelman's AFTERGLOW. Prince has most recently been seen on Chicago stages in Hell in a Handbag's POSEIDON! and as Horse in THE FULL MONTY with Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre. In 2018, he played Sarge in Pride Films and Plays's YANK! A WWII LOVE STORY.

Rich Holton, who originated the role of Josh for this production will play his last performance in AFTERGLOW on Sunday, May 5, AFTERGLOW's original closing date. Original cast members Jacob Barnes and Jesse James Montoya will continue as Alex and Darius.



The production has been extended an additional month and is currently scheduled to close on Sunday, June 2. Performances for the extension will be Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 4 pm in the Buena, Pride Arts Center at 4147 N. Broadway. Further information and tickets are available at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111.



Colin Douglas of CHICAGO THEATRE REVIEW, said 'It's an exciting production that's sure to be talked about for a long time." Lawrence Bommer, writing for STAGE AND CINEMA, said "AFTERGLOW shines." WINDY CITY TIMES reviewer Jerry Nunn said AFTERGLOW is a "concise piece that digs into heavy topics such as love, loyalty, sex, trust and parenthood."



Josh and Alex are a gay male married couple in an open relationship. The two invite another man, Darius, to share their bed one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.

Zak's production team for AFTERGLOW includes Kailee Tomasic (Scenic and Props Design), Dan Lewis (Lighting Design), Shawn Quinlan (Costume Design), Jared Sutton (Sound Design & Original Music), Reed Bentley (Intimacy Choreographer), Kyle Mayes (Assistant Intimacy Director), Daniel Washelesky (Assistant Director), and Michael Starcher (Stage Manager).



AFTERGLOW played fourteen months, from June 2017 through August 2018, at the off-Broadway Davenport Theatre in New York City. The nationally distributed, LGBT-focused magazine THE ADVOCATE, said it "Penetrates the psyche in a way that many gay men will find relatable. A gritty tale of commitment on the cusp of questioning its boundaries, the incredible acting and intense writing propels the audience's minds and hearts into their emotional plights."

Tickets available by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222 or online at www.pridefilmsandplays.com





