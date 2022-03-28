MadKap Productions Presents SOMETHING'S AFOOT

MadKap Productions is pleased to present Something's Afoot for 15 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie. April 8 - April 30, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm. Sunday April 24 at 3 pm, with a Wednesday afternoon matinee on Feb 16 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $45 general admission, $38 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at SkokieTheatre.org or by calling 847-677-7761

When a raging thunderstorm traps 10 weekend guests in an English country home, they discover that wealthy Lord Rancour has been murdered. Did the butler do it? Is killer be the saucy maid, the ne'er-do-well nephew, the perky young ingénue with her dashing new boyfriend or one of the other guests? Filled with campy songs and zany characters, "Something's Afoot" is a hilarious spoof of our favorite murder mysteries.

Starring Debra Criche Mell, Sean Michael Barrett, Andrew Buel, Heidi Hansfield, Wilson Hicken, Gretchen Kimmeth, Peter Leondedis, Joe Lewis, Mary McCormack, Dennis Schnell, and Craig Zeller.

The show is directed by Skokie Theatre Managing Director Wayne Mell with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Marianne Brown, the team that directed last summer's hit Cooking With Bubbie and 1776, The Musical. Set and lighting design is by Pat Henderson with costume design by Broadway World award-winner Patty Halajian. Wendy Kaplan produces for MadKap Productions

For the safety and comfort of guests at the Skokie Theatre, a new state-of-the art air-filtration system has been installed. All Skokie Theatre staff, cast, musicians, ushers and crew are fully vaccinated. Audience vaccine and mask requirements will be in accordance with the prevailing mandates at time of performance.

Something's Afoot is the last show in MadKap Productions 2021-22 subscription series which opened last year with performances of Stephen Sondheim's Anyone Can Whistle, the world-premiere of The Wind Phone by Madelyn Sergel, and John Patrick Shanley's prize-winning Doubt: A Parable.. The 2022-23 season will be announced opening night of Something's Afoot.

For reservations or additional information, visit SkokieTheatre.org, or call the box office at 847-677-7761