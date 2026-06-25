MUD ROW, MARJORIE PRIME and More Set for Remy Bumppo Theatre Company 2026 - 2027 Season

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Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has revealed its 2026 - 2027 season. Remy Bumppo’s new season includes the Pulitzer Prize-finalist Mud Row, October 15 - November 15, by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Malkia Stampley; Marjorie Prime, April 29 - May 30, 2027, by Jordan Harrison, directed by James Bohnen and the fourth edition of its reading series, Readings on Ravenswood in winter 2027. Performances for Mud Row and Marjorie Prime will take place at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Readings on Ravenswood takes place at Remy Bumppo’s Rehearsal Room, 1751 W. Grace St. Subscriptions for the 2026 - 2027 season are $55.25 - $115 and are currently on sale at RemyBumppo.org.

The Remy Bumppo Theatre Company’s 2026 - 2027 season includes:

Mud Row

By Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Malkia Stampley

October 15 - November 15

Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $55

Single tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 12 p.m. at TheaterWit.org

Set in the historically Black neighborhood of Mud Row in West Chester, Pennsylvania, two generations of sisters protect and defy the legacy of their foremothers in this surprisingly funny, thrilling and ultimately hopeful play from Tony Nominee and MacArthur “Genius” Grant Recipient Dominique Morisseau. Mud Row deftly shifts between past and present exploring themes of identity, belonging and the complexities of heritage through the lives of several Black women and men, each with their own struggles and aspirations. The cast of Mud Row currently includes Tiffany Renee Johnson+.

Marjorie Prime

Adapted by Jordan Harrison

Directed by James Bohnen

April 29 - May 30, 2027

Performance schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $55

Single tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 12 p.m. at TheaterWit.org

Set in the near future, a widow in her final years embraces technology to preserve her memories and connect with her past. As she bonds with her new artificial companion, the line between fact and AI-created fiction starts to blur. This Pulitzer Prize finalist shares the powerful and poignant story of the looming presence of technology and how it helps or harms society. The cast of Marjorie Prime currently includes Annabel Armour+ and Linda Gillum+.

+Denotes Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Core Ensemble Member.

Readings on Ravenswood

January - February 2027

Remy Bumppo Rehearsal Room, 1751 W. Grace St.

Complete list of plays, actors, directors and dates to be announced.

Readings on Ravenswood returns for its fourth season with more plays featuring favorite playwrights and Core Ensemble Members. Each reading includes a conversation with audience members immediately following that night’s selected play.

Dates and other information shared are subject to change.

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