MIDDLE SEAT Sketch Team to Make Debut at iO Theater

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The newest Sketch Playlist team 'Middle Seat' directed by Tyler VanDuvall will debut on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at iO Theater. This new team features twelve new ensemble members: Alicia Roque, Elena Sasso, Harrison Hernandez, Jack Trusler, Kallie Scott, Kevin Almanzar, Leila Manthi, Lucy Zarns, Matty James, Nathan Kirk, Oriana Jonze, and Trey Allwood.

This is Sketch Playlist's tenth team to debut in the show's nearly two-year history in Chicago.

Nominated "Best Comedy Show" by the Chicago Reader (2025), Sketch Playlist is a weekly sketch comedy show at the legendary iO Theater created by Elizabeth Fulton, a Chicago-based comedian, writer, and producer. This innovative comedy showcase allows writers, performers and directors to hone their skills, network and test material in front of a live audience. Come see up-and-coming Chicago talent before Saturday Night Live casts them.

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