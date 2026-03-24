METROPOLIS GALA: THE SKY’S THE LIMIT! Set For April In Arlington Heights

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre will host METROPOLIS GALA: THE SKY’S THE LIMIT! on April 17, 2026 at The Chez Hotel in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The black-tie encouraged event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The evening will begin with a red carpet reception featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, a silent auction, and a ring raffle donated by Keswick Jewelers. The program will also include a seated dinner and live entertainment.

The gala will feature a performance by Liz Callaway, along with appearances by students from the Metropolis School of the Performing Arts and performers Teah Mirabelli and Molly Bremer as part of the organization’s 2026–27 season announcement. Chris Petlak, host of 101.9 WTMX’s The Morning Mix, will serve as the evening’s emcee.

“In sustaining a flourishing performing arts center, ticket sales make up a portion of our operating expenses,” said Artistic Director Johanna Mckenzie Miller. “Special fundraising events like this play a pivotal role in keeping professional performing arts programming right here in Arlington Heights.”

Executive Director Tiffany Gates added, “The Metropolis Gala is a spectacular evening, complete with world-class entertainment, where our staff, students, sponsors, and organizational supporters unite to celebrate Metropolis' many artistic, educational, and outreach achievements.”

Proceeds from the gala will support Metropolis’ theatrical programming and arts education initiatives, including programs for young performers, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

Ticket Information

The event will take place at The Chez Hotel, 519 W Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights. Ticket options include single tickets for $200, Gold Tables for $2,000, and Platinum Tables for $2,250. Add-on VIP experiences are also available. Reservations can be made at MetropolisArts.com or by calling 847-818-6393. RSVP by March 31, 2026.