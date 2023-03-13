Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATILDA JR. to be Presented at Paramount School of the Arts This Summer

Experience state-of-the-art sets and costumes. Receive professional training from top-tier Paramount Theatre artists!

Mar. 13, 2023  
Kids...want to perform in a professional musical production on the Paramount Theatre stage? If so, and new this summer, the Paramount School of the Arts has just the opportunity for you: Paramount Performance Camp.

This year's production will be Roald Dahl's Matilda Jr. Performance Camp. Spend three weeks as a Paramount performing artist rehearsing for Matilda Jr., a joyous girl power musical romp about a special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Experience state-of-the-art sets and costumes. Receive professional training from top-tier Paramount Theatre artists, including Bailey O'Neil, director, and Lexie Bailey, choreographer, as you perfect high-energy song and dance numbers. Best of all, Performance Camp culminates in two live performances of Matilda Jr. on Paramount's historic stage.

Paramount Performance Camp runs June 5-24: Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Camp is for children grades 5 through 12. The fee is $400 per week ($1,200 total) for three weeks of fun, camaraderie, professional arts education and the chance to perform on Paramount's stage.

Space is limited, so don't hesitate to sign up now. To register and for more information, visit paramountaurora.com/events/paramount-performance-camp. Email school@paramountarts.com to ask about payment plans and scholarship opportunities.

Paramount Performance Camp takes place at Paramount School of the Arts, 20 S. Stolp Ave. in downtown Aurora, right around the corner from Paramount Theatre. For information on class and camp opportunities year round for both children and adults, visit paramountaurora.com/school.

Matilda Jr. creative team biographies:

An Aurora native, Bailey O'Neil has worked with Paramount for the past five Broadway seasons as a young performer supervisor, most recently on The Sound of Music, Fun Home, and now in rehearsals, School of Rock. O'Neil has directed, music directed, and choreographed for numerous theater companies in the area, on youth productions including Willy Wonka, Spring Awakening and Little Mermaid Jr.


Lexie Bailey (choreographer) is a performer and choreographer, also born and raised in Aurora. Choreography credits include Paramount's The Sound of Music (associate choreographer), Citadel Theater's Little Shop of Horrors (associate director/choreographer) and Legally Blonde at Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando (choreographer). Up next, Bailey will be choreographing Next to Normal for Paramount's BOLD Series this summer.




