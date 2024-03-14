M.A.D.D. Rhythms Reveals 2024 Events, Appearances, Performances & Company Updates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



M.A.D.D. Rhythms has revealed events, classes, appearances and more scheduled for 2024.



M.A.D.D. Rhythms current updates and events include:

Bril Barrett Named a 2024 NEA National Heritage Fellow

Arts.gov

Founder and Artistic Director Bril Barrett was recently named one of the National Endowment for the Arts’ National Heritage Fellows. The Fellows are recipients of the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts. Every year since 1982, the NEA has presented this lifetime honor in recognition of individuals whose dedication and artistry contribute to the preservation and growth of the diverse cultural traditions that comprise our nation.



M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Academy

Winter Session: Now through March 24

Spring Session: April 4 - June 16

Summer Session: July 10 - August 15

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. (47th Street entrance)

https://www.maddrhythms.com/tap-academy



The M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Academy Adult Classes for all levels Drop-In, 10 and 20 Class cards for professionals, students and seniors, too.



M.A.D.D. RHYTHMS PODCAST NETWORK



M.A.D.D. Rhythms Podcast Network includes the podcasts, “Gasps From A Dying Art Form,” hosted by former Company Member Tristan Bruns and “The Either/And Podcast w/ Bril Barrett,” hosted by Executive Director Bril Barrett.



“Gasps From A Dying Art Form” is a niche podcast for tap dancers and the dance’s relationship to history and philosophy. “Gasps” episodes range from historical research, philosophical musings, book reviews and interviews.



“The Either/And Podcast w/ Bril Barrett” is Bril Barrett doing what he does best, talking about Tap dance and how it's connected to more than you know. What happens in the Tap world is a microcosm of what's happening in the real world.



THE ONE!” STREET DANCE SHOWCASE RETURNS

Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr.

HipHopConnxion.com

Tickets: TBA

M.A.D.D. Rhythms will perform in one of the Midwest’s biggest and most prestigious dance shows for one night only. “THE ONE!” is presented by Hip Hop ConnXion and features performances by a variety of dance styles and talents.



HAROLD WASHINGTON CULTURAL CENTER GALA

Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms and other organizations that call the Harold Washington Cultural Center home gather for “The Culture of Soul” fundraising gala for the Center. For more information email events@HWCCChicago.com.

NATIONAL TAP DANCE DAY 2023

Friday, May 23 - Sunday, May 26

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr.

MADDRhythms.com

Commemorating National Tap Dance Day, M.A.D.D. Rhythms partners with Chicago Tap Theatre as Chicago Tap Allstars for a weekend of classes, tap dance footage night and a Community Tap Jam.



JUNETEENTH AND FATHER’S DAY CELEBRATION

Sunday, June 16 at 1 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center Parking Lot,

2701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

MADDRhythms.com

FREE

M.A.D.D. Rhythms returns with the arts partners of the Harold Washington Cultural Center and Bronzeville businesses for its annual Juneteenth and Father’s Day celebration. This afternoon celebration includes live dance, DJ and music, complimentary food, workshops, raffles, art and children’s activities.



M.A.D.D. RHYTHMS DEBUTS AT JACOB’S PILLOW

June 27 and 28

Becket, MA

JacobsPillow.org

Featuring dancers with wide-ranging backgrounds from all over Chicago, the company’s versatility and sense of play is a potent draw for all ages. Pillow audiences will see the full-length work A M.A.D.D. Mixtape, created and performed by Donnetta “LilBit” Jackson, which combines the rhythmic connection of Tap and Footwork into an inspiring onstage party, featuring a live DJ spinning some of hip hop and R&B’s most treasured musical gems.



CHICAGO TAP SUMMIT

Friday, Oct. 4 - Sunday, Oct. 6

Times vary by event

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Tickets: Various costs and FREE events

The premier Illinois tap dancing event of the year presented by M.A.D.D. Rhythms is the Chicago Tap Summit which follows M.A.D.D. Rhythms Day in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 1. The Chicago Tap Summit includes three days of dance, discussion and classes while celebrating the tap dance community and premiering a new M.A.D.D. Rhythms’ performance piece. In 2024, the performance is a world premiere, “To Love You, All Ways,” created by company member Andrew Carr.



CHICAGO TAP ALLSTARS "WINTER WONDERLAND"

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.



M.A.D.D. Rhythms partners with Chicago Tap Theatre as the Chicago Tap Allstars celebrate the season with the return of its holiday-themed performance in commemoration of Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah.



COMPANY UPDATES

Caleb Jackson to appear in Lean On Me the Musical

Encore Performance

Friday, May 17 and Sunday, May 19

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr.

BroadwayinBronzeville.com

Company member Caleb Jackson is in the company of Broadway in Bronzeville’s remounting of the musical Lean on Me the Musical this spring.



Starinah “Star” Dixon on Faculty at Beat In The Feet

May 24 - 26

Monterey, Mexico

Starinah “Star” Dixon is on faculty at the annual tap dancing event in the Monterey area of the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.



Starinah “Star” Dixon on Faculty at Floripa Tap 2024

May 29 - June 2

Florianopolis, Brazil

Starinah “Star” Dixon continues her international travels as she joins the faculty at Floripa Tap, one of the most important tap dance festivals in South America. The 2024 event hosts five days of classes, workshops, shows and various attractions open to the public.



Bril Barrett and Starinah “Star” Dixon on Faculty at Hollywood Tap Festival

June 17 - 23

DebbieAllenDanceAcademy.com

The second annual Hollywood Tap Festival, sponsored by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, connects the community with opportunity.



Bril Barrett on Faculty at Austin Soul 2 Sole

June 19 - 23

Tapestry.org

Tapestry Dance Company presents its annual festival of rhythm with the 24th Annual Soul 2 Sole International Tap Festival. This one-of-a-kind, “Austintatious” tap festival brings world renown tap artists from around the world for a soulful live reunion. A relaxed and intimate opportunity for students to look inward and upward to unpack and discover what it is to be a tap-dancing artist from many of these leaders in the field.



Starinah “Star” Dixon on Faculty at XLR8 A Tap Intensive

July 30 and 31

DanceRevel.com

Dance Revel hosts XLR8 A Tap Intensive with workshops, classes and performances.



Bril Barrett is Being Honored as One of Chicago's “Creative Spirits” at Arts In The Dark Halloween Parade

Saturday, Oct. 19 6 - 8 p.m.

Downtown Chicago on State Street

ArtsInTheDark.com

Founder and Artistic Director Bril Barrett will be honored as one of Chicago’s “Creative Spirits” during the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade. Arts in the Dark is a magical evening parade celebrating Halloween as the “artist’s holiday” and drawing together world-renowned institutions, celebrated Chicago cultural organizations, important youth programs and aspiring artists in every field. It is a dazzling production that delights an audience of 50,000 with unique floats, spectacle puppets and creative performances – all set against the backdrop of historic State Street.

Bril Barrett Speaks at the American Musicological Society Conference

November 14 - 17

Palmer House Hilton, 17 E. Monroe St.

AMSMusicology.org

Bril Barrett speaks to the conference about Rhythm and Tap History during the American Musicological Socieity’s 90th national conference.



All programs, events and performers are subject to change.