M.A.D.D. Rhythms Joins The Harold Washington Cultural Center For An Open House This Saturday

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, joins the Harold Washington Cultural Center (HWCC) for a one day only special event, The Center of Culture Open House, Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. The open house is free of charge and open to the public.

The event will include a variety of events with the HWCC, M.A.D.D. Rhythms and other local artists including Broadway in Bronzeville, Dorothy Jeanius Steam Camp, Sammy Dyer, The Happiness Club and BRC for interested performers, teaching artists, promoters, producers and special event planners. For more information call 773.604.1899.

The Center for Cultural Open House includes:

Program exhibitions from local HWCC resident organizations

Registration for HWCC Arts Partners

Casting call for future HWCC productions

Information and registration for After School Programs

Walking tour of the Harold Washington Cultural Center.

The Harold Washington Cultural Center (HWCC), a 501(c) 3 a non-profit organization located in Chicago, Illinois and is the creative home for local artists Endure Dance; GoSityEnt.com; M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Broadway in Bronzeville.

More than 25,000 youth participate in HWCC programs annually. HWCC has a 1,000 seat theater, video editing lab, a full service recording studio, computer lab, two story cascading atrium/exhibition hall and a museum. The Harold Washington Cultural Center's mission is to preserve and protect African American Culture. HWCC utilizes performing and media arts to deter at-risk behavior in youth. HWCC partners with community based organizations as well as national and internationally recognized historical arts institutions in content and audience development.

M.A.D.D. (Making A Difference Dancing) Rhythms is a phenomenal tap dance collective whose "SOLE" purpose is to spread the love and joy of tap worldwide. What started as Bril Barrett and Martin Dumas III's formula for giving back, is now, in its 21st year, a full-fledged 501 (c) 3 performing arts company, quickly gaining a reputation for representing the true essence of tap: RHYTHM! The company is composed of young, versatile tap dancers from all over Chicago. Their ages range from 17 to 45 years old, and their backgrounds are equally diverse. The one thing they all have in common is a love for "the dance."

M.A.D.D. Rhythms' mission is to preserve, promote and contribute to this art form called tap. They teach its history, represent its culture and advocate for its future. M.A.D.D. Rhythms use this beautiful dance/music form to make a difference in the under-served communities of this world by connecting and caring for the youth of this world. Believing that having access and options gives a child a greater chance at a positive life, M.A.D.D. Rhythms spread the joy, love, discipline and expression of tap to as many children as they humanly can!

M.A.D.D. Rhythms' performance opportunities, in short, have included: Dance Africa Chicago, Dance Chicago, The Stars of "Dance Chicago" in Istanbul, Turkey, M.A.D.D. Rhythms Canada's "Release Yourself" and "Great Feets of Rhythm," Downbeats Canada's "Embrace the Rhythm," Miami's Art-Deco Festival, An Expo for Today's Black Woman, Kwanzaa Festival, The African Festival of the Arts, St. Louis Tap Festival, Boys and Girls Clubs National Conference, the Chicago Historical Society's Summer Performance Series, and DuSable Museum's educational theater series. They have also produced nine full-length productions, created the annual Chicago Tap Summit and educated more than 200 students via The M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Academy.

In an effort to continuously give back to their communities, they have also worked with many public and private schools and volunteered performances for various community affiliated organizations including A.C.E.S. (Athletes Committed to Educating Students), Children Affected by AIDS Foundation, Nikola Tesla Alternative High School for Girls, TCA Health and Nutrition Fair, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Rainbow House.

In deep partnership with the local dance community, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) have designated 2022 as the Year of Chicago Dance. This citywide, year-long focus on dance is the first of its kind in the U.S. The collaborative initiative will activate Chicago's dance industry to address critical issues facing dancers and the field of dance including funding, space and capacity building - and to consider the sustainability of this work. The Year of Chicago Dance will, of course, also include dance performances, social dancing and special events for the public in dozens of venues throughout the city.