M.A.D.D. Rhythms Concludes its 20th Anniversary Season With December Updates

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, recently held its Chicago Tap Summit in October and concludes its 20th Anniversary with the December 2nd Friday Tap Jams, the announcement of 2022 Tap Academy classes, the launch of its year-end campaign and updates on company members. Information on all of these special 20th Anniversary events and more may be found at MADDRhythms.com.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms events for the conclusion of the 20th Anniversary Season, in chronological order includes:

2nd FRIDAYS TAP JAMS

Friday, Dec.10 at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Bril Barrett

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. (47th Street Entrance)

FREE

In-Person and streamed LIVE on M.A.D.D. Rhythm's YouTube channel

Every second Friday of the month, M.A.D.D. Rhythms hosts "2nd Fridays Tap Jams" a FREE and open to the public celebration of Tap. Individuals may join in person, following all social distancing protocols. "2nd Friday Tap Jams," encourage members of the community to discover Tap or to improve their skills through paying homage to the hoofers of old and the traditions they have set and helping individuals learn to create, communicate and express themselves. "2nd Fridays Tap Jams" is a unique event involving members of the M.A.D.D. Rhythms' company, guest artists and may include live musicians.

CLASSES

M.A.D.D Rhythms Tap Academy

January 12 - March 26, 2022

The M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Academy is back in the new year with "Tap for Tots" for kids, "Grown & Sexy" for adults and more. Registration is available now for beginners, ages 2 years old and older, adults and professionals. Classes are offered in person or virtually for all interested students. The Academy is taught by members of M.A.D.D. Rhythms.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms will be offering discounted admission on the January classes from

Black Friday, Nov. 26 - Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

YEAR-END APPEAL

Support M.A.D.D. Rhythms

M.A.D.D. Rhythms' 20th Anniversary Season ends with a year-end appeal allowing supporters and fans to donate to the company's artistic and educational offerings. M.A.D.D. Rhythms is set to embark on the next leg of its journey. After a very productive 2020-2021 season, the Company is poised to continue on its upward trajectory, which begins with an ambitious new fundraising campaign with the goals of improving its studio, bolstering the community tap dance programs, paying the dancers an equitable wage and supporting its Tap Academy classes.

COMPANY UPDATES

Bril Barrett and Donnetta "LilBit" Jackson

Perform on FOX TV's "The Big Leap,"Mondays at 8 p.m.

Company Founder Bril Barrett and Company Member Donnetta "LilBit" Jackson have roles on the FOX TV program, "The Big Leap." The weekly series follows a group of diverse underdogs attempting to change their lives by participating in a reality dance show that potentially offers them each a second chance at their dreams.

Bril Barrett participates in Dance Immersion 2021 in Toronto

Dance Immersion launches the first event in its Legacy Series, which will celebrate the African Diasporic roots and cultures of popular dance forms. Tap Dance will be explored in the 21-22 season, beginning with its Symposium, December 3 - 5 at Hart House, University of Toronto. Lisa La Touche (Calgary) and Travis Knights (Brampton) are the artistic directors of this program, and they have designed an incredible program with renowned special guests joining Barrett including Brinae Ali (Baltimore), Danny Nielsen (Vancouver), Mafa Makhubalo (Toronto) and Natasha Powell (Toronto).

Tristan Bruns featured in Kate O'Hanlon Bruns New Work

Premiere of New Work

M.A.D.D. Rhythm Company Member Tristan Bruns was featured in Kate O'Hanlon Bruns' new work, titled "Backstory," which is an intimate look at O'Hanlon Bruns' journey as a dancer with scoliosis. The concept for this show began as a solo with movement vocabulary sourced from her time in physical therapy and has grown to include choreographic works and personal experiences that have impacted her experience as a performer. The piece premiered November 19 - 22.

Tristan Bruns

Writing for SeeChicagoDance.com

Company Member and Marketing Manager Tristan Bruns is part of SeeChicagoDances's Critical Context, a new writing residency in partnership with the Harris Theater for Music and Dance. Bruns recently wrote a feature for the SeeChicagoDance.com website featuring Bril Barrett and Donnetta "LilBit" Jackson participating in "The Biggest Leap" as one of SeeChicagoDance.com's "Shows Ya Gotta See" in November.

Tristan Bruns

Hosting a Podcast - Gasps From A Dying Art Form

On the latest episode of the "Gasps From A Dying Art Form" Podcast, Bruns takes a look at the lengthy, well researched and controversial tap dance history book, "What The Eye Hears" by Brian Seibert. This episode includes a review of the book as well as reviews of the book, which was published in 2015, and also input from the author himself.

Starinah "Star" Dixon

Named one of Chicago Dancemakers Forum's 2022 Lab Artists

M.A.D.D. Rhythms' Assistant Director, Choreographer and original principal dancer Starinah "Star" Dixon was recently named one of Chicago Dancemakers Forum's 2022 Lab Artists. These Chicago-based dancemakers will each receive a grant of $20,000 along with a year of tailored support during an extended period of creative research and development of new dance work. The 2022 Lab Artists were selected for the distinctness of their dancemaking and artistic vision, their body of work, and the timing of the program in their artistic trajectory.

Izaiah Harris

Izaiah Harris is performing in the Off-Broadway Theatrical Work

M.A.D.D. Rhythms Company Member Izaiah Harris is performing in "MidSummer: A SHAKESPREARIENCE" in Manhattan, New York. This spin off on the Shakespeare classic play Midsummer Night's Dream, takes place in an enchanted forest hosted by a fairy queen and king calling up talent from all the corners of the land. The result is a spectacular variety show displaying talents from aerialists to contortionists to magicians to tap dancing and so much more.

All programs and performers are subject to change.