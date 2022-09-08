M.A.D.D. Rhythms Announces September Events Including The Return Of The Chicago Tap Summit

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, continues to celebrate Chicago's Year of Chicago Dance and its 21st Season with the return of the Chicago Tap Summit, September 30 - October 1, appearances, performances, classes, the continuation of its 2022 fundraiser and new episodes on its podcast network. More information at MADDRhythms.com.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms updates and events include:

ARTSTOUR ROSTER

M.A.D.D. Rhythms is proud to be a new member of the Artstour Roster, Artstour features Illinois touring artists, companies and groups working in dance, mime, interdisciplinary performance, music, performance poetry, spoken word, storytelling and theater. Artstour Roster artists are professional performers who demonstrate high artistic skills, creative programming and efficient management. The Artstour Roster is used by Illinois presenters including schools, libraries, park districts, arts and community organizations, and performing arts presenters to identify artists, companies and groups to perform in their communities.

2022 FUNDRAISER

M.A.D.D. Rhythms continues the next leg of its journey during its 21st Anniversary Season. After a very productive 2020-2021 season, the Company is poised to continue on its upward trajectory, which begins with an ambitious new fundraising campaign with the goals of improving its studio, bolstering the community tap dance programs, paying the dancers an equitable wage and supporting its Tap Academy classes with this fundraiser.

10th Annual Bronzeville Summer Nights

Friday, Sept. 9 from 5 - 8 p.m.

4325 S. Cottage Grove (in front of the mural next door to the Connection/ Surf's Up)

BronzevilleSummerNights.com

The 10th year of the Bronzeville Summer Nights, from the Quad Communities Development Corporation, returns with an evening of music and dance including M.A.D.D. Rhythms performing and an after dark event at Thee Beauty Bar.

I AM ABLE's 30th Anniversary Fundraiser

Saturday, Sept. 10 from 4 - 8 p.m.

401 N. Lake Street, Northlake, IL

IAmAbleCenter.org

M.A.D.D. Rhythms will perform as part of TR4IM: Trauma Response and Intervention Movement's I AM ABLE Center for Family Development's 30th Anniversary fundraiser. The focus of TR4IM is to deal with trauma and violence in its broadest context from finance to romance by connecting community residents impacted by trauma and violence with resources and services that transport them to their wellness destination.

Bronzeville Arts District Trolley Tour

Friday, Sept. 16 from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Faie African Art, 1005 E. 43rd St.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bronzeville-art-district-art-tour-2022-registration-327727821737

FREE

The Bronzeville Arts District Tour is back and bigger than ever featuring some of the best fine art and entertainment in the city of Chicago. The Tour takes participants on a Double-Decker bus to five participating art galleries and art institutions in Bronzeville including M.A.D.D. Rhythms at Faie African Art. Featuring some of the best fine art and entertainment in the city of Chicago.

SummerDance Celebration

Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 - 8 p.m.

Millenium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.

ChicagoSummerDance.org

FREE

The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events caps off the 25th year of its popular Chicago SummerDance series and celebrates the 2022 Year of Chicago Dance with a daylong celebration of free performances and activities showcasing the richness and diversity of Chicago's dance community.

Events include M.A.D.D. Rhythms and performances by Asian Improv aRts Midwest, Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council Ballet Folklorico, Lucky Plush Productions, Maritza Garcia, MOMENTA Dance Company, Move Me Soul, PARA.MAR, Polish Song & Dance Ensemble Lajkonik; workshops; introductory dance lessons by professional instructors followed by music and dancing and more. All ages are welcome.

There will also be a special Teen Village featuring OpenMike presented by SocialWorks with footwork by Open the Circle.

COMMUNITY TAP JAMS

Chicago Dancemakers Forum's "5th Celebration of Birds, Bikes, and Beats"

Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms performs from 3 - 4 p.m.

Big Marsh, 11559 S Stony Island Ave.

ChicagoDanceMakers.org

FREE

M.A.D.D. Rhythms brings its Community Tap Jam to Big Marsh as it joins Chicago Dancemakers Forum, [UN]common Grounds and We Are Collective for a day of improvisational dance practices in Tap, Contemporary dance, and Freestyle/Hip Hop as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks.

FUTURE COMMUNITY JAMS:

Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Bril Barrett

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. (47th Street Entrance)

FREE

In-Person and streamed LIVE on M.A.D.D. Rhythm's YouTube channel

Every second Friday of the month, M.A.D.D. Rhythms hosts Community Tap Jams, FREE and open to the public as a celebration of Tap. Individuals may join in person, following all social distancing protocols. Community Tap Jams, encourage members of the community to discover Tap or to improve their skills through paying homage to the hoofers of old and the traditions they have set and helping individuals learn to create, communicate and express themselves. Community Tap Jams is a unique event involving members of the M.A.D.D. Rhythms' company, guest artists and often includes live musicians.

CLASSES

M.A.D.D Rhythms Tap Academy

September 14 - December 17

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. (47th Street Entrance)

MADDRhythms.com

M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Academy begins its fall semester with "Tap for Tots" for kids, "Grown & Sexy" for adults and more. Registration is available now for beginners, ages 2 years old and older, adults and professionals. Classes are offered in-person or virtually for all interested students. The Academy is taught by Bril Barrett, Star Dixon and members of M.A.D.D. Rhythms.

CULTURE SNAPS LAUNCH EVENT

Friday, Sept. 16 from 2 - 3 p.m.

Chicago Cultural Center, 77 E. Randolph St.

Chicago.gov

FREE

The city of Chicago hosts a launch event for organizations participating in its Culture Snaps program. Culture Snaps features people, places and things nominated and recognized for a cultural contribution to their neighborhood's vitality and celebrating cultural assets in Chicago's varied and vibrant 77 community areas.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms will host engagement events as part of the Culture Snaps program February 3 and 4 and 17 and 18, 2023.

CHICAGO TAP SUMMIT 2022

Friday, Sept. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 2

https://bit.ly/ChicagoTapSummit

Chicago Tap Summit Classes

Times vary by event

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Various costs

Faculty scheduled to attend include all current M.A.D.D. Rhythms Company members including Ivy Anderson, Bril Barrett, Tristan Bruns, Andrew Carr, Starinah "Star" Dixon, Alexandrya Fryson, Sterling Harris, Caleb Jackson, Donnetta "LilBit'' Jackson, Case Prime and William Wims as well as Ian Berg, Ja'bowen Dixon, Martin Dumas III, Jay Fagan, Ayrie King III aka Mr. Taps, Reginald "Reggio The Hoofer'' McLaughlin, Nico Rubio, Sarah Savelli and Mark Yonally.

Chicago Tap Summit Performance

WORLD PREMIERE

"A M.A.D.D. Mixtape"

Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

$20 Advance $30 Door

In-Person

Created, Choreographed and Directed by Donnetta "LilBit" Jackson

Assistant Directed by Davon Suttles

Additional Choreography by Bril Barrett, Andrew Carr, Starinah "Star" Dixon, Alexandrya Fryson and Caleb Jackson

"A M.A.D.D. Mixtape" is a showcase of African Diasporic lineage and the rhythmic connections of Tap and Footwork. The world premiere takes the party including guest performers Ayodele Drum & Dance and Creation Chicago Footwork from the club to the stage and brings the audience along for the choreographic ride. Some of Hip-hop and R&B's most treasured gems provide the musical backdrop as DeeJayd9_3 spins live on stage.

The 2022 Tap Summit is funded, in part, by a CityArts Grant from the City of Chicago

M.A.D.D. Rhythms CULTURE SNAPS

Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 and Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 from 2 - 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 and Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 from 2 - 3 p.m.

Chicago Cultural Center, 77 E. Randolph St.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms performs different programs for each of the performance dates at the Chicago Cultural Center as part of the city of Chicago's Culture Snaps program. Culture Snaps features people, places and things nominated and recognized for a cultural contribution to their neighborhood's vitality and celebrating cultural assets in Chicago's varied and vibrant 77 community areas.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms with Dorrance Dance and Trinity Irish Dance at the Auditorium Theatre

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.

Subscriptions to the Auditorium Dance Series available now at AuditoriumTheatre.org

M.A.D.D. Rhythms and two other masters of rhythm take the stage for a percussive evening full of spirit at the historic Auditorium Theatre. M.A.D.D. Rhythms' astounding young, versatile tap dancers from all over Chicago that spread love, joy and positivity through the form of tap are joined by Dorrance Dance and Trinity Irish Dance for a great night of three incredible dance companies

COMPANY MEMBER UPDATES

BRIL BARRETT AND STARINAH "STAR" DIXON at DC Tap Fest

September 2 - 5

DCTapFest.com

M.A.D.D. Rhythms' Bril Barrett and Starinah "Star'' Dixon were on faculty for the D.C. Tap Fest held this past weekend.

BRIL BARRETT ON FACULTY AT OKC Tap Fest

September 23 - 25

OKCTapFest.org

Artistic Director Bril Barrett joins the faculty for this annual celebration of Tap in Oklahoma City.

STARINAH "STAR" DIXON AT THE 2022 WOMEN IN DANCE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

October 13 - 15

Various Locations

Tickets available at Eventrbrite.com

Starinah "Star" Dixon is a soloist and performer during the Women in Dance Leadership Conference, a biennial international conference to celebrate and promote female leadership in dance.

DONNETTA "LILBIT" JACKSON IN ELEVATE CHICAGO DANCE 2022

October 13 - 16

ChicagoDanceMakers.org

Various Locations

Produced by Chicago DanceMakers Forum, Elevate Chicago Dance 2022, is a cross-town festival of dance made in Chicago. M.A.D.D. Rhythms' Donnetta "LilBit" Jackson is one of the artists presenting new work in the festival.

STARINAH "STAR" DIXON IN TAPOLOGY'S TAP FESTIVAL

October 27 - 30

Tapology.org

Starinah "Star" Dixon is on faculty and performing in Tapology's annual Tap Festival in Flint, Michigan.

M.A.D.D. RHYTHMS PODCAST NETWORK

M.A.D.D Rhythms' launches season two of the M.A.D.D. Rhythms Podcast Network which includes the podcasts, "Gasps From A Dying Art Form," hosted by Company Member Tristan Bruns and "The Either/And Podcast w/ Bril Barrett," hosted by Executive Director Bril Barrett.

"Gasps From A Dying Art Form" is a niche podcast for tap dancers and the dance's relationship to history and philosophy. "Gasps" episodes range from historical research, philosophical musings, book reviews and interviews.

"The Either/And Podcast w/ Bril Barrett" is Bril Barrett doing what he does best, talking about Tap dance and how it's connected to more than you know. What happens in the Tap world is a microcosm of what's happening in the real world.

