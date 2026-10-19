MACBETH Will Tour Chicago-Area Libraries in Free Performances

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The Shakespeare Project of Chicago is kicking off its 2026-27 Theatrical Reading Season with a Chicago-area tour of free performances of Shakespeare's tragedy MACBETH, running Oct. 23-27.

The Divine Right of Kings stated that the King was God's anointed and an attempt to kill the king was an unholy act against God. Through that lens, MACBETH can be seen as a play about the rejection of God and the dire consequences that follow. But more than a morality play, MACBETH is a psychological drama that opens the hearts and minds of its characters to us. No one is inherently bad, which is Shakespeare's intention. Each of us have the capability to do terrible things. We listen to our better angels, and, sometimes, we don't. It is a play that lives in shadows, in darkness, in search of a distant, elusive light.

Directed by Peter Garino, the Shakespeare Project artistic director, the cast includes Christian Davis Aldridge as Ross; Gabriel Armstrong as Banquo; Zach Bloomfield as Siward, Priest, and Lord; Andrew Bosworth as Lennox; Ryan Wright Cassidy as Malcolm; Kason Chesky as Messenger, Servant and Seyton; Diane Dorsey as Hecate and Gentlewoman; Shelby Marie Edwards as Second WEIRD SISTER and Second Murderer; Joe Fernandez as Macduff; Joseph Green as First Murderer and Angus; Eamon McInerney as Donalbain, Messenger and Third Murderer; Elyna Mellen as Third WEIRD SISTER, Fleance, Macduff's Son and Young Siward; Mary K. Nigohosian as Lady Macduff; Jordan Palmer as Menteith, Captain, Messenger and Lord; Christopher Prentice as Macbeth; Laney Rodriguez as First WEIRD SISTER and Caithness; Michelle Shupe as Lady Macbeth; and David Skidmore as Duncan, Porter and Doctor. Em Demaio and Kyle A. Thomas are the understudies.

The production features music and sound design by George Zahora. Alden Vasquez is the stage manager, and Kyle A. Thomas is the dramaturg.

The 2026-27 four-season lineup continues in February 2027 with HENRY IV, Part I; Ben Jonson's VOLPONE in April; and concludes with HENRY VIII in June.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged book-in-hand performances.

Admission is free, but reservations are required at most venues.

Each performance is preceded by an introductory talk on the play. The introduction commences 15 minutes prior to the advertised curtain time.

For more information and venue reservations, visit shakespeareprojectchicago.org.

Performance Schedule

Oct. 23: 7 p.m. at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles. Registration required.

Oct. 24: 1 p.m. at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. No registration required.

Oct. 25: 2 p.m. at Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Registration required.

Oct. 26: 6:30 p.m. at Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Registration required.

Oct. 27: 6:30 p.m. at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Registration required.

About The Shakespeare Project of Chicago

Founded in 1995, The Shakespeare Project of Chicago is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to bringing to life the words of William Shakespeare and the world's other great dramatists. Over more than 30 years, the company has produced free productions of passionately performed fully staged book-in-hand theatrical readings of over 100 classic plays — including each of Shakespeare's canon at least once.

Firmly rooted in the text of the play, Shakespeare Project productions examine 'The World in Words,' utilizing the talents of professional artists from across the Chicago area, including members of Actors' Equity Association. The Project's mission makes accessible productions available to the community free of charge, regardless of income or demographic, and includes educational outreach programs to middle school, high school, and university students.

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