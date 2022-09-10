Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lyric Opera of Chicago to Present ERNANI Beginning This Week

The cast features four of today’s greatest American opera singers: Russell Thomas, Tamara Wilson, Quinn Kelsey, and Christian Van Horn.

Sep. 10, 2022  

Lyric Opera of Chicago will kick off the Chicago cultural season with Verdi's Ernani from September 9 to October 1, 2022. Written as Verdi was coming into his power as a composer, Ernani is a must-see operatic thrill ride full of grand-scale arias, explosive choral numbers, and unforgettable performances from a cast featuring four of today's greatest American opera singers: Russell Thomas, Tamara Wilson, Quinn Kelsey, and Christian Van Horn.

Enrique Mazzola, opening his second season as music director, conducts the Lyric Opera Orchestra in interpreting Verdi's thrilling score. Mazzola partners with skilled director Louisa Muller as she artfully reimagines the irresistibly chaotic world of Ernani. This larger-than-life production features the opulent set and costume design of Lyric's Scott Marr, lighting by Duane Schuler, and a vast chorus directed by Lyric's chorus master, Michael Black.

Audiences are in for a night filled with endless drama, gorgeous melodies, and Lyric's unmatched splendor.

Performance dates for Ernani are September 9, 16, 21m, 25m, and October 1. All performances take place at the Lyric Opera House, 20 North Wacker Drive, Chicago.

Ernani is performed in Italian with projected English titles. Running time is 2 hours and 50 minutes, including two intermissions.

For tickets and information, call 312.827.5600 or go to lyricopera.org/ernani

About Lyric

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to redefining what it means to experience great opera. The company is driven to deliver consistently excellent artistry through innovative, relevant, celebratory programming that engages and energizes new and traditional audiences.

Under the leadership of General Director, President & CEO Anthony Freud, Music Director Enrique Mazzola, and Special Projects Advisor Renée Fleming, Lyric is dedicated to reflecting, and drawing strength from, the diversity of Chicago. Lyric offers, through innovation, collaboration, and evolving learning opportunities, ever-more exciting, accessible, and thought-provoking audience and community experiences. We also stand committed to training the artists of the future, through The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center; and to becoming increasingly diverse across our audiences, staff, programming, and artists-magnifying the welcoming pull of our art form, our company, and our city.

Through the timeless power of voice, the splendor of a great orchestra and chorus, theater, dance, design, and truly magnificent stagecraft, Lyric is devoted to immersing audiences in worlds both familiar and unexpected, creating shared experiences that resonate long after the curtain comes down.

For more information, visit lyricopera.org/newseason.

Photo Credit: Cory Weaver


