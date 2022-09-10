Lyric Opera of Chicago to Present ERNANI Beginning This Week

Lyric Opera of Chicago will kick off the Chicago cultural season with Verdi's Ernani from September 9 to October 1, 2022. Written as Verdi was coming into his power as a composer, Ernani is a must-see operatic thrill ride full of grand-scale arias, explosive choral numbers, and unforgettable performances from a cast featuring four of today's greatest American opera singers: Russell Thomas, Tamara Wilson, Quinn Kelsey, and Christian Van Horn.



Enrique Mazzola, opening his second season as music director, conducts the Lyric Opera Orchestra in interpreting Verdi's thrilling score. Mazzola partners with skilled director Louisa Muller as she artfully reimagines the irresistibly chaotic world of Ernani. This larger-than-life production features the opulent set and costume design of Lyric's Scott Marr, lighting by Duane Schuler, and a vast chorus directed by Lyric's chorus master, Michael Black.



Audiences are in for a night filled with endless drama, gorgeous melodies, and Lyric's unmatched splendor.



Performance dates for Ernani are September 9, 16, 21m, 25m, and October 1. All performances take place at the Lyric Opera House, 20 North Wacker Drive, Chicago.



Ernani is performed in Italian with projected English titles. Running time is 2 hours and 50 minutes, including two intermissions.



For tickets and information, call 312.827.5600 or go to lyricopera.org/ernani

Photo Credit: Cory Weaver