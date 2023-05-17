Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Musicians #10-208 Reach Contractual Labor Agreement

Amy Hess, Chair of the Orchestra Committee, shares, "We are encouraged by Lyric's plan for growth of the orchestra and opera company as a whole.

Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Musicians Local #10-208 (CFM) have jointly announced that a five year contractual labor agreement has been reached, prior to the expiration of the existing agreement that runs through June 30, 2023.

Lyric's General Director, President & CEO Anthony Freud offers, "We all entered into these discussions with a very similar mindset - to work collaboratively to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that takes care of our company's great artists and ensures that Lyric can continue to offer world-class performances, for years to come."

Amy Hess, Chair of the Orchestra Committee, shares, "We are encouraged by Lyric's plan for growth of the orchestra and opera company as a whole. This vision makes Lyric an attractive destination both for arts lovers seeking world-class opera performances and for in-demand musicians looking for an orchestra in which to devote their careers."

Chicago Federation of Musicians' President, BJ Levy, continues, "With this contract, Lyric Opera of Chicago is making a commitment to the professional musicians of the Lyric Opera Orchestra that recognizes both their extraordinary talent and vitality as an essential component of world-class opera productions."

Lyric's leadership team continues ongoing conversations with its IATSE groups that represent Theatrical Stage Employees and artists along with the American Guild of Musical Artists. "We are hopeful to reach similar agreements with both groups in the very near future," says Freud. "Now, we thank our CFM union colleagues for their partnership and shared vision for the future."

Lyric Opera of Chicago's current 2022/23 season continues with performances of the American musical classic West Side Story, June 2-25. The 2023/24 main stage opera season will open on September 23 with Wagner's The Flying Dutchman.



