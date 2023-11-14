Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Lyric Opera Of Chicago to Hold Child Actor Auditions For AIDA

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for children between the ages 9 and 16.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Lyric Opera Of Chicago to Hold Child Actor Auditions For AIDA

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for children between the ages 9 and 16 to fill actor roles of boy soldiers in its upcoming production of Aida, by Giuseppe Verdi. The production was originally staged by acclaimed director Francesca Zambello. Jessica Lang is the choreographer and August Tye is the ballet mistress.

Ideal candidates should be between 4 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 6 inches and have demonstrable experience in any of the following art forms: parkour, gymnastics, martial arts, or dance.

Positions are paid as weekly actors.

Children of all ethnicities and any gender are encouraged to apply.

Rehearsals will begin February 12, 2024, with ten (10) performances running from Saturday, March 9 through Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The deadline to register for this audition is Monday, December 4, 2023, at 5:00pm CT.

The schedule for Monday, December 11, 2023 is as follows:

4:00pm                 Check-in: must arrive by 4:30pm
5:00pm                 Audition begins: should conclude no later
                            than 8:00pm, likely earlier

Auditioners should come dressed in comfortable clothing that allows movement, with appropriate footwear being any dance shoes (Jazz, ballet, sneakers) or streetwear like running sneakers.

For further information on audition requirements and registration, please email your résumé and headshot via attachment to balletaud@lyricopera.org.

Please be prepared to show a government-issued photo identification card to gain access to the audition. All applicants must have valid eligibility to work in the United States. Lyric Opera will not apply for working permits for foreign dancers.

Artists at Lyric Opera of Chicago are represented by the American Guild of Musical Artists. Should you be hired for Aida you will be required to join this union, if you are not already a member.

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Lyric Opera of Chicago does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, parental status, veteran status, or any other protected status under applicable laws. We encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply.

