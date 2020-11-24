Lyric Opera Of Chicago and The American Guild Of Musical Artists Reach Labor Deal

Lyric Opera of Chicago and the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) have reached an agreement to modify their currently existing multi-year labor agreement that extends through the 2020/21 Season.

Lyric's General Director, President & CEO Anthony Freud cites, "Together, we have reached our goal of providing our artists with clarity and security, despite the loss of the full opera season, the devastating impacts of the pandemic, and this uncertain climate."

"We are thankful that we could work together to focus on the health and well-being of the artists whose talents create the art seen and heard on the Lyric Opera stage," stated Len Egert, National Executive Director of AGMA.

Lyric and AGMA are fully committed to continue bringing world-class opera to the people of Chicago now and in the future. Currently, Lyric Opera of Chicago is planning to open its 2021/22 Season in September of next year.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You