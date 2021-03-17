Lyric Opera Of Chicago Announces New Ryan Opera Center Fellowships

The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, Lyric Opera of Chicago's preeminent artist-development program, has announced that as part of Lyric's ongoing commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA), it is establishing three fellowships in an effort to increase the pipeline of artists from historically underrepresented groups, including those who identify as Black, Indigenous, or a Person of Color. These additional positions will be for Conductor/Pianist, Director, and Stage Manager.

For nearly five decades, the Ryan Opera Center has nurtured the talents of a diverse range of emerging singers and pianists. Building on that legacy, the program is well-suited to expand its Ensemble to include the finest emerging conductor/pianists directors, and stage managers. Each of the new positions will be offered a comprehensive array of training activities and performance experiences that will be tailored to the individual artists and provide them with the skills, expertise, and professional network needed to launch successful careers. Like the current Ensemble, the new positions will receive a full-time salary and benefits in addition to all professional development offerings.

Through this important pipeline initiative as well as others in support of IDEA, Lyric aims to permanently reshape the operatic art form and industry to better reflect the vibrant diversity of our city and our country. The Ryan Opera Center and current Ensemble will also benefit from the insights, perspectives, and creativity contributed by the artists in these new positions.

The expansion of the Ryan Opera Center will begin with the Conductor/Pianist position, to be added to the 2021/22 Ensemble. The contract dates are May 17, 2021 through April 24, 2022, with an option for renewal, as the position is expected to have a two-year residency.

Application information as well as further position details can be found at lyricopera.org/ryan-opera-center/auditions. The application deadline is April 9, 2021.

The additional two positions-Director and Stage Manager-will be added to the 2022/23 Ensemble, starting in May 2022. Further details will be announced by January 2022.