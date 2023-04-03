Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyle Lovett And His Large Band Comes To The Chicago Theatre, June 18

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album “12th of June”.

Apr. 03, 2023  
Lyle Lovett And His Large Band Comes To The Chicago Theatre, June 18

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and NiteLite Promotions announced today that four-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett and his renowned Large Band will perform at The Chicago Theatre on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7 at 10:00AM CT.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album "12th of June" which was released last year on Verve Records. Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, the album features a mix of new originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett's dynamic live performances with his Large Band. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album highlights Lovett's ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the June 18 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 7 at 10:00AM CT via Click Here. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, April 8 at The Chicago Theatre box office.




Cast Announced for the Chicago Premiere Raven Theatres THE OCTOBER STORM Photo
Cast Announced for the Chicago Premiere Raven Theatre's THE OCTOBER STORM
Raven Theatre, Chicago's newest Equity-affiliated theatre, has announced casting for its Chicago premiere of The October Storm by Joshua Allen, a follow up to Allen's smash-hit The Last Pair of Earlies, directed by Malkia Stampley.
Northlight Announces Reading Of JOAN, A New Play About Joan Rivers Photo
Northlight Announces Reading Of JOAN, A New Play About Joan Rivers
Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, presents the next installment of Interplay with Joan by David Goldstein, directed by David Ivers on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 7:00pm. The creative consultant is Larry Amoros. The reading is presented with permission from Mills Entertainment in association with Sheboygan Productions and Larry Amoros.
Mercury Theater Chicago Announces Cast of BIG RIVER Photo
Mercury Theater Chicago Announces Cast of BIG RIVER
Mercury Theater Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter, Managing Director Kristi J. Martens and Executive Producers L. Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon announce the cast and creative team for Big River, a musical based on Mark Twain's timeless classic Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
Tickets to Poi Dog Pondering at RiverEdge Park Now on Sale Photo
Tickets to Poi Dog Pondering at RiverEdge Park Now on Sale
This summer, Aurora is going to experience a soul-lifting celebration of humanity, life and love when Poi Dog returns to RiverEdge Park Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m. Early bird discount tickets are on sale now through

More Hot Stories For You


Tickets to Poi Dog Pondering at RiverEdge Park Now on SaleTickets to Poi Dog Pondering at RiverEdge Park Now on Sale
April 3, 2023

This summer, Aurora is going to experience a soul-lifting celebration of humanity, life and love when Poi Dog returns to RiverEdge Park Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m. Early bird discount tickets are on sale now through
The Gift Theatre To Present GIFT GALA 2023 This MonthThe Gift Theatre To Present GIFT GALA 2023 This Month
April 3, 2023

The Gift Theatre is celebrating its 22nd season at Gift Gala 2023: We’ve Only Just Begun on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6 – 10:30 pm at the contemporary-chic Greenhouse Loft.
Definition Theatre Presents The Chicago Premiere Of FAIRVIEWDefinition Theatre Presents The Chicago Premiere Of FAIRVIEW
March 31, 2023

Definition Theatre announces the Chicago premiere of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. Fairview runs from April 28 - May 21, 2023 at The Revival.
Cast and Creative Team Set for AIRNESS at Citadel TheatreCast and Creative Team Set for AIRNESS at Citadel Theatre
March 31, 2023

Citadel Theatre will conclude its season with AIRNESS, a comedy set in the world of air guitar competitions, written by Chelsea Marcantel, a 2021 winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre.
NRDC Partners with Art at a Time Like This at EXPO CHICAGO to Highlight the Power of Women & Artists as Climate AdvocatesNRDC Partners with Art at a Time Like This at EXPO CHICAGO to Highlight the Power of Women & Artists as Climate Advocates
March 31, 2023

For the 10th anniversary of EXPO CHICAGO, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) has partnered with Art at a Time Like This (ATLT) to create HOW ON EARTH, a climate-focused exhibit from acclaimed artists Janet Biggs, Lily Kwong, Helina Metaferia and Jennifer Wen Ma.
share