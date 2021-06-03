Luft Balloons Celebrates Pride Month With “Love Is Love” Pop-up Immersive Experience

As the city of Chicago gears up for Pride Month, Luft Balloons is kicking off the month-long celebration with an immersive pop-up experience at their showroom located at 345 W. Armitage. Perfect for couples, families, and friends alike, Chicagoans can stop by Luft Balloons starting June 7 and snap a photo with "Love is Love," comprised of thousands of multi-colored balloons meant to inspire love, kindness, and self-expression.

"At Luft Balloons, we're known for creating big and bold balloon displays all across the Chicagoland area", said Elaine Frei, owner of Luft Balloons. "Pride Month in Chicago is huge- and we can't wait to celebrate and honor the city's LGBTQ+ community in a big way this year!"

Guaranteed to be an Instagram-worthy photo opportunity, "Love is Love" will be on display throughout the month of June. Guests can sign up for a 15-minute slot for one fee of $22 by visiting the Luft Balloons website. For those looking to take part in the festivities from home, Luft Balloons will offer several pride-themed balloon bursts for pickup and delivery throughout the month of June.

Luft Balloons is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Delivery is available seven days a week. For more information or to place an order, please visit https://www.luftballoonstore.com/ or visit Luft Balloons on Facebook or Instagram.