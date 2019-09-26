Loy A. Webb's HIS SHADOW Extended At 16th Street Theater

16th Street Theater's world premiere of Loy A. Webb's HIS SHADOW directed by Wardell Julius Clark has been extended to October 19, 2019 at North Berwyn Park District's 16th Street Theater, 6420 16th Street in Berwyn.

A disgruntled college freshman tries to step out of his older brother's towering shadow and make a name for himself on the football field. When tragedy strikes, the course of his career is challenged, and his life is altered. His Shadow is a story of ambition and activism: which one will emerge the victor when the two collide? A world premiere by the author of the 2018 hit The Light.

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with Loy A. Webb on her dynamic followup to The Light," states director Wardell Julius Clark. "A parable cautionary tale about black athletes and the continued struggle for equality, His Shadow questions ones responsibility to self, community, and family. What happens when one is confronted with a moral crisis, in situations unimaginable?"

Charles Andrew Gardner plays quarterback Teeny, Marcus D. Moore plays college football teammate Kodak and Anna Dauzvardis plays campus activist Rain Monroe. Associate Director is Sydney Charles. Designs by Sydney Lynne (scenic), David Goodman-Edberg (lights), Barry Bennett (sound), Jos N. Banks (costumes) and Hillarie M. Shockley (properties).

The world premiere of HIS SHADOW is generously supported by Michael and Mona Heath. HIS SHADOW is the final production of 16th Street's 2019 Season Twelve.

For more information visit www.16thstreettheater.org





