Lookingglass Theatre Company 2022-23 Season Memberships On Sale Now

Lookingglass Theatre Company, now celebrating 35 years of timeless and timely productions, announces 2022-23 Season memberships are on sale! A partnership with one of this city's leading Black theatre companies. A homegrown holiday hearth-warmer. Two original CHI-made works each featuring unconventional central characters. A twirl around five extraordinary homespun districts (from Englewood to Edgewater to Avalon Park and more). And a transcendent summer sunset ritual that draws us all back waterside. Distinct. Unique. Reflecting is our function. Come see yourself at Lookingglass.

The 2022-23 Season begins with Sunset 1919, an annual outdoor ritual memorializing Eugene Williams, whose tragic murder at 29th Street Beach marked the beginning of the 1919 Chicago race riots. Next comes the hit Congo Square Theatre production of Aleshea Harris' What to Send Up When It Goes Down, a vibrant, necessary, soul-stirring event in residence at Lookingglass Theatre. This fall, the next five short films in the series celebrating each of Chicago's 50 Wards: A Civic Mosaic make their genre-smashing debut. This year's group of films will spotlight Wards 5, 8, 16, 40, and 47. Returning this holiday season is Mary Zimmerman's adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's The Steadfast Tin Soldier, a gorgeous invention of spectacle and music. Adapted from the Charlotte Brontë novel, the World Premiere of Sara Gmitter's Villette follows Lucy Snow on a solitary journey full of romance and intrigue. Also making its World Premiere is Matthew C. Yee's long-awaited Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon, the tale of two First Generation Asian American Renegades, featuring original country western and folk songs.

Celebrate 35 years of Lookingglass Theatre by becoming a gglasspass member! Members have the option of a 3-play package, including the beloved holiday tradition, The Steadfast Tin Soldier and two World Premiere productions, Villette and Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon, or a 2-play package, including both World Premiere productions. Gglasspass members get special access to tickets for our collaboration with Congo Square Theatre Company, What to Send Up When It Goes Down, plus direct access to the artistry!

Members also get the best seats at the best prices, and enjoy a bounty of benefits including priority seating, no ticket fees, unlimited ticket exchanges, savings when purchasing additional tickets for friends or family, a discount at our online store, and more!

Memberships start at $55 and are now on sale: lookingglasstheatre.org/membership