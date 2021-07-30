Lookingglass Theatre Company is emerging. After the uncertainty that has defined the past year plus, the Company's coming back! Having weathered the virus thanks to stalwart support from its community, Lookingglass forges into the future with imaginative, boundary-breaking art focused on that community. The upcoming 2021-22 Season aims for more inclusion, better representation, and a renewed sense of purpose and growth in multiple directions. All pieces plotted are original works that have been incubated and developed by the brilliant artists in the Lookingglass Ensemble and Artistic Associate collective.

Gglasspass members are brought into closer relationship with the art. It's a badge of commitment. And by committing to Lookingglass, members add value and get value. With gglasspass, members receive tickets to all three productions in the 2021-22 Season: Her Honor Jane Byrne, Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon, and Lookingglass Alice plus direct access to the artistry! Throughout the year, members will have invaluable opportunities to explore Lookingglass' creative process through oeep-delving conversations on each play, making engagement with Theatre fuller, stronger, more meaningful.

Members also get the best seats at the best prices, and enjoy a bounty of benefits including priority seating, no ticket fees, unlimited ticket exchanges, savings when purchasing additional tickets for friends or family, a discount at our online store, and more!

Ticket packages start at $75 and are now on sale: lookingglasstheatre.org/membership

Every moment of the creative process is crucial to the final production. And every bit of support from a community is key to building a thriving arts scene. From inside the storycastle, Lookingglass is looking forward. Forward to telling new stories. Forward to including new audiences. Forward to breaking all conventions of institutional Theatre. Starting now. Play a role in shaping a flourishing, arts-driven tomorrow.

Be a Scene Maker and support Lookingglass at lookingglasstheatre.org/scene-maker

For more information, visit lookingglasstheatre.org.