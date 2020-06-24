Lookingglass Theatre Announces K-12 Virtual Camps, Beginning Monday

School's out! The sky's ablaze! A season for discovering ways Lookingglass plays. Typically, called "Summer," we think of it as "Now." "Now" is the season to engage your child (Grades K-12) in something special, memorable.

"Now" is the season to encourage them to use their whole bodies and whole hearts to find themselves in new light. "Now" is the season to take total advantage of a homegrown, Tony-Award winning institution, staffed with groundbreaking artists, educators, and craftspeople, in order to help develop your child's empathy, resilience, creativity, social skills, physical dexterity, and countless intangibles that will set them on-course for a fuller and more purposeful life. But above all, at the end of the day, "Now" is the season for FUN AND PLAY!

Explore the dazzling variety of our online offerings including: Storytelling, Composing Character Song, Let's Make a Radio Play, Art and Acting, Character Study, Physical Theatre, and many more. Our virtual storycastle promises to be abuzz with joy and ingenuity this summer! So, please read the detailed descriptions below to help your child choose how they will make their very own "Now"...

Virtual camp sessions being Monday, June 30, 2020. Registration is currently open. For more information or to register for a Lookingglass camp, visit https://lookingglasstheatre.org/gglassclass/.

GRADES K-2

Alice in Wonderland - Art and Acting! (Grades K-2) - Katy Boza $70

Tuesdays/Thursdays 9:30-10am

June 30- July 9 (4 classes)

Save a trip to Blick and use what's at home. We're going to make art based on Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. So, follow us down the rabbit hole. It's only a 30-minute drop. And, each time we reach the bottom, we'll act out a moment from the book. It's like an art double-feature without losing the day!

Dance Exercise (Grades K-2) - Kasey Foster $100

Mondays/Wednesdays 9-9:30am

June 29- July 22 (8 classes)

Children, children! The time has come. Escape your day. Break the routine. Push the couch to the window and the coffee table to the wall (with grownup help). Get on the rug and "cut a rug" with Lookingglass Ensemble Member and Dance Queen Kasey Foster. We're gonna make some moves together, okay?

Let's Make a Radio Play! (Grades K-2) - Kevin Wasielewski $150

Tuesdays/Thursdays 4-4:30pm

June 30- July 30 (10 sessions)

ANNOUNCER: "And now, Children, from somewhere in time, and broadcasting through the atmosphere to the tiny timpani in your teeny ears, Lookingglass Theatre Company presents, 'Let's. Make. A Raaaadioooo Plaaay!' That's right, Campers! Drop your screens and gather your wits. It's time to send stories through space with sound. Bring your voices (more than one, if you can), use objects around you (for effects), and imagine your favorite tales together as we create our own entirely original, world premiere radio drama!

Play and Emotion (Grades K-2) - Edmund O'Brien $100

Mondays/Wednesdays 3-3:30pm

June 29- July 22 (8 classes)

Happy, sad, afraid, disgusted, angry, surprised, jealous, proud, curious, silly, bored...or something else. If you feel this way sometimes, you're probably a person. And if you're a little person, you're gonna wanna play about it. So, come on! Show it in your face. Feel it in your body. Let's give/take focus, be mirrors to one another, and find out what feeling's all about. Then, we'll put it in a video so we can remember and share with our families. Deal?

Storytelling (Grades K-2) - Melissa Briskman $150

Mondays/Wednesdays 12-12:30pm

June 29- July 29 (10 classes)

How was school today? The answer is...a story. Simple as that. Theatre is when you really get into telling it. You sing, you dance, you explore your imagination. Before you know what's happening, you're transforming your body, voice and face into different characters. And when you do it all with friends, it gets even better! So why don't we do that this summer? Let's act out a story every week!

GRADES 3-5

Composing Character Song (Grades 3-5) - Alisa Rosenthal $250

Tuesdays/Thursdays 2-3pm

June 30- July 30 (10 classes)

Hey, singer-songwriters! We should totally write our own brand-new songs to sing inspired by famous characters in theater and literature...right? Right on! Alisa Rosenthal will lead us all in fun, high-energy physical and vocal warm-ups and games, share techniques for writing from a character's perspective, and help everyone rehearse for our final live virtual showcase when we share our creations! No musical ability required. Just love singing in the shower!

Costumes at Home (Grades 3-5) - Sully Ratke $200

Tuesdays/Thursdays 1:30-2pm

June 30- July 23 (8 classes)

How do clothes make us and the people we see? And how do we show ourselves in our clothing? Let's frolic and find out! Look around your home, grab the duds and frills that grab you, put 'em on and discover your movings and feelings. Come play an elaborate game of dress-up with multi-disciplinary artist/creator and Lookingglass Artistic Associate Sully Ratke!

Dance (Grades 3-5) - Kasey Foster $150

Mondays/Wednesdays 3-4:00pm

June 29- July 29 (10 classes)

Let's start on pointe with a pirouette and hustle on up to a disco groove. We'll mix styles and steps to make new moves and cut it all together in a music video featuring just us "we."

Storytelling (Grades 3-5) - Anne Fogarty $250

Mondays/Wednesdays 9:30-10:30am

June 29- July 29 (10 classes)

How was school today? The answer is...a story. Simple as that. Theatre is when you really get into telling it. You sing, you dance, you explore your imagination. Before you know what's happening, you're transforming your body, voice and face into different characters. And when you do it all with friends, it gets even better! So why don't we do that this summer? Let's act out a story every week!

Physical Theatre (Grades 3-5) - Micah Figueroa $250

Mondays/Wednesdays 1-2pm

June 29- July 29 (10 classes)

Our bodies speak without words. They often know our feelings before our mouths can make them heard. Gesture is the first form of expression. So, with the guidance of Lookingglass Teaching Artist Micah Figueroa, let's draw from a rich history of physical theatre techniques - mime, clown, puppetry, and slapstick comedy, to name a few - and create original sketches that will keep the whole family laughing! Fun will happen. If you took this class last session and loved it, we will be changing things up so you can take it again!

Puppetry (Grades 3-5) - Kasey Foster $100

Tuesdays 3-4pm

June 29 -July 21 (4 classes)

Don't take out the trash - keep it! There's life in your soda can tabs and popsicle sticks. Lookingglass Ensemble Member Kasey Foster will show you how to see it, build it, and activate it. Call it a puppet. And when it's all over, call yourself a puppeteer. Please note, if you took this class last session, we will be covering the same material.

GRADES 6-8

Mondays/Wednesdays 2-3pm

June 29- July 29 (10 classes)

Train with a Founding Lookingglass Ensemble member. Be a writer, a director, a performer, and through collaborative exploration, create living adaptations of literary texts. In small rotating groups, we'll discover different styles in the genre, and explore Lookingglass' unique method of devising plays like Frankenstein, The Steadfast Tin Soldier, and Lookingglass Alice. Each week we'll share a brand new imagining of a classic work in a virtual presentation.

Let's Make a Radio Play! (Grades 6-8) - Kevin Wasielewski $250

Mondays/Wednesdays 3:30-4:30pm

June 29- July 29 (10 sessions)

ANNOUNCER: "And now, Children, from somewhere in time, and broadcasting through the atmosphere to the tiny timpani in your teeny ears, Lookingglass Theatre Company presents, 'Let's. Make. A Raaaadioooo Plaaay!' That's right, Campers! Drop your screens and gather your wits. It's time to send stories through space with sound. Bring your voices (more than one, if you can), use objects around you (for effects), and imagine your favorite tales together as we create our own entirely original, world premiere radio drama!

Physical Theatre (Grades 6-8) - Micah Figueroa $250

Tuesdays/Thursdays 1-2pm

June 30- July 30 (10 classes)

Our bodies speak without words. They often know our feelings before our mouths can make them heard. Gesture is the first form of expression. So, with the guidance of Lookingglass Teaching Artist Micah Figueroa, let's draw from a rich history of physical theatre techniques - mime, clown, puppetry, and slapstick comedy, to name a few - and create original sketches that will keep our whole family laughing! Fun will happen. If you took this class last session and loved it, we will be changing things up so you can take it again!

Pilates Mat (Grades 6-8) - Adeoye Mabogunje $250

Tuesdays/Thursdays 9-10am

June 30- July 20 (10 classes)

Pilates Mat (P) = floor-based exercises which improve physical strength, flexibility, posture, and mental awareness.

Yoga (Y) = stretch and movement with mindfulness around the breath.

P + Y = Powerhouse You

All you need is a yoga mat.

Togetherness (Ensemble) (Grades 6-8) - Anne Fogarty $250

Mondays/Wednesdays 11am-12pm

June 29- July 29 (10 classes)

Togetherness (Ensemble) in a Time of Separation: a class focused on building ensemble while distant, and on creating an original work based on student reflections and writing about this time in our lives. We will partake in ensemble exercises, play fun storytelling and improv games, and work on building trust - a key component in forming a unified ensemble. And because an ensemble functions best as a whole when its component parts are well cultivated, we will also work on autobiographical writing that we'll present in our final (virtual) performance.

GRADES 9-12

Character Study (Grades 9-12) - Lawrence Grimm $250

Tuesdays/Thursdays 2-3pm

June 30- July 30 (10 classes)

Discover new and creative tools to craft original characters based on your own experience in the world. Master Actor Lawrence Grimm invites you to exercise and investigate archetype, character objective, secrets, and social status, narrative and history as a gateway to claiming ownership of the creative process. You'll synthesize tools week-to-week culminating in the presentation of a character-driven monologue which will bear your unique stamp. If you took this class last session and loved it, we will be changing things up so you can take it again!

Design Process (Grades 9-12) - Sully Ratke $250

Tuesdays/Thursdays 3-4pm

June 30- July 30 (10 classes)

Long before the first day of rehearsal, a costume designer is already hard at work. Lookingglass Artistic Associate Sully Ratke will tour you through her process as she analyzes text from a design perspective, engages in mood/aesthetic research and world-building, organizes visual ideas, sketches and renders, and fits words with ideas to arrive at a design presentation. To participate, you'll need Powerpoint (or a comparable platform), and materials for preparing designs. Let's get it! We're on a deadline here...

Devising (Grades 9-12) - Jeremy Ohringer $250

Tuesdays/Thursdays 10-11am

June 30- July 30 (10 classes)

Stories surround us. So many are worth telling. Through games, activities, and examining our favorite moments in film and theatre, we will find which ones move us most and create pieces based on them. We'll become author/adaptors together - harvesting tales and repurposing them, through our personal points of view, into something entirely new. Then, like taggers on trains, we'll make a video to prove we were here and that this was our work...

Pilates Mat (Grades 9-12) - Adeoye Mabogunje $250

Mondays/Wednesdays 9-10am

June 29- July 29 (10 classes)

Pilates Mat (P) = floor-based exercises which improve physical strength, flexibility, posture, and mental awareness.

Yoga (Y) = stretch and movement with mindfulness around the breath.

P + Y = Powerhouse You

All you need is a yoga mat.

