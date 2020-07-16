Lookingglass Theatre Announces Inaugural Adult Classes And Upcoming Youth Classes

Lookingglass Theatre Company announces gglassclasses online, where adults and youth will learn from experienced Lookingglass Ensemble Members and Teaching Artists. Lookingglass is committed to continuing to engage, inviting people to keep curious, to imagine, and to play while at home. Registration and additional information is now available at https://lookingglasstheatre.org.

Lookingglass offers a free glimpse of the online classes with fifteen-minute workshops on the Lookingglass YouTube page. Free workshops include Audition Advice, Physical Comedy, Creating Characters through Improv, Devised Painting, Circus Strength and more!

ADULT CLASSES

Remember school? Primary? Middle? High? Yeah, this is nothing like that. Education isn't a conveyer belt; it's the child of curiosity. And curiosity isn't exclusive to children (or cats). So come on, you grown-up, you! Find out more about who you/we really are by engaging with the Lookingglass in a series of courses designed for adults, and led by some of the most accomplished, inspiring artists our city has to offer.

For more information or to register for adult classes, visit lookingglasstheatre.org/adult-classes

Find the Funny Workshop

So the focus is on STEAM, is it? Well, comedy employs it all. Our resident "laugh architect" and totally tonally brave author, Ensemble Member Kevin Douglas, will show you the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics he uses to create comedy, whether intended for plays, sketches, television/film, or friends and relations. You'll learn to find the funny in everything - even Dads (please send them here *praying hands emoji*)!

Instructor: Ensemble Member Kevin Douglas

Days: Saturday + Sunday, 5:30-7:00PM

Dates: August 1 and 2

