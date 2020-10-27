Lisa Brown Joins Music Institute As Sr. Development Director

Brown will serve as a member of the organization's senior management team and be responsible for a broad range of fundraising and donor relations initiatives.

The Music Institute of Chicago announces that Lisa Brown will join the institution as Senior Director of Development, effective November 2, 2020. Brown will serve as a member of the organization's senior management team and be responsible for a broad range of fundraising and donor relations initiatives.



President and CEO Dr. Mark George stated, "I am absolutely thrilled that Lisa has joined our team. Her approach to fundraising is both thoughtful and high-energy, and I know she will advance the mission of our organization as we head toward our 90th anniversary in 2021."



Brown has extensive experience in nonprofit fundraising and leadership. She has held senior positions at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Center for Emerging Visual Artists; most recently, she led the Sponsorship and Major Partnerships program for the Hallé Orchestra in Manchester, UK. Brown received a master's degree in arts management from the Heinz School at Carnegie Mellon University. In addition, she is an active speaker, writer, and presenter on philanthropic issues and an enthusiastic volunteer for several organizations, including St. Anne's Hospice and the Hallé Concert Series.



"The Music Institute of Chicago is transforming lives through an impressive array of experiences that inspire, educate, and cultivate a lifelong passion for music," Brown said. "I am thrilled to be joining the Music Institute family and look forward to working with its dedicated staff and the incredible supporters who are invested in bringing this noble mission to life."

