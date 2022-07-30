Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lips Chicago Presents A NIGHT OF STARS This August

Lips Chicago's first-ever charitable fundraiser in support of Connections for Abused Women and Their Children (CAWC).

Jul. 30, 2022  

Lips Chicago, the ultimate in drag dining, will present "A Night of Stars," its first-ever charitable fundraiser in support of Connections for Abused Women and Their Children (CAWC), on Thursday, August 18, at 7 p.m. The community is invited to come and cheer on their favorite community divas during this glittery and glamorous evening of celebrity tributes. Tickets are on sale, now.

"We are thrilled and grateful that Lips' has chosen Connections for Abused Women and Their Children as its first charitable beneficiary for 'A Night of Stars'," said Meg Tierney, associate board president for Connections for Abused Women and Their Children. "We invite our friends, families, sponsors and loyal supporters to join us for this incredible evening of tasty food, fun and philanthropy that will raise funds to end domestic violence and provide shelter, counseling and education for those who need it most."

This highly anticipated event, hosted by Lips' show hostess Ruff n' Stuff, will feature philanthropic community leaders Dr. Omer Ibrahim, Dennis Byrd and Jessica Kurkowski who will create their very own drag personas. They will get their glitz and glam celebrity looks on in front of a live audience for a worthy cause.

The evening will also feature a special appearance by the renowned Michael Dean as Cher. An in-demand entertainer who brings the magic of Cher to every performance, Michael Dean as Cher has established himself as a leading impersonator. He has performed around the country for charitable and corporate events, dinner shows, expos and pride parades. Also, he enjoyed a two-year engagement alongside an impressive roster of leading celebrity impersonators at Oscar's Cabaret in Palm Springs, California.

"Lips is proud to support the families of Chicago and the mission of Connections for Abused Women and Their Children," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "Our venue is the perfect backdrop to celebrate any occasion and we are committed to giving back to the community. We anticipate that this will be the beneficial beginning to a lifelong partnership with area nonprofit organizations."

Reservations are required for Lips' "A Night of Stars" to benefit CAWC. Tickets are $75 per person and include a three-course dinner, one drink, gratuity and the show cover charge. Tables of six are $400. To reserve seats, visit www.cawc.org/abevent.

Experience America's #1 Drag Show Experience for over 25 years at Lips Chicago. The ultimate in drag dining, Lips offers a different drag queen show nightly featuring top celebrity impersonators performing in themed shows Wednesday through Sunday including Bitchy Bingo, Dinner with the Divas, Glitz & Glam and Dragalicious Gospel Brunch. Not only does Lips offer the best in drag queen entertainment, but it also features an exquisite menu including, grilled salmon, NY steak fritte, parmesan-crusted chicken, lobster ravioli, jumbo shrimp fettuccine, lobster ravioli and a full bar. Lips Chicago, with sister properties in New York City, San Diego, Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale, is located at 2229 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago. For reservations and more information, please call (312) 815-2662 or visit www.lipschicago.com.

Formed in 1976, Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC) is a recognized leader in the domestic violence field and is active in coalitions and advocacy groups in the Chicago area. With a long history of service and advocacy for abused women and their children, over the years, CAWC has evolved in response to changing needs, focusing on client-based services that are both trauma-informed and trauma-sensitive. Led by a team of multi-cultural, bilingual professionals, volunteers, student interns and governed by a volunteer member Board of Directors who represent a variety of business and community interests, CAWC enjoys a broad base of support from government, corporations, foundations, United Way and individual contributions as well as special event revenues. CAWC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, a member of the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Metropolitan Chicago Battered Women's Network. For more information, call (773) 489-9081 or visit www.cawc.org.





