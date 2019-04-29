Lineup For Manifest Arts Festival Includes Hip Hop, Art Exhibitions, Dance, Fashion And More

Rising hip-hop star Kweku Collins will headline Manifest, Chicago's iconic South Loop arts festival, on Friday, May 10 at 6 p.m.

Kweku Collins released his acclaimed Nat Love album at the age of 19, performed at Pitchfork Music Festival last year, and recently completed a national tour with musical artist Joseph Chilliams following the release of Collins' Grey album. The Evanston native is the latest in Chicago's history of young rap talents.

Manifest festival returns to the South Loop, offering a free celebration of the creative arts. Attendees will experience an array of engaging, thought-provoking and interactive programs including live bands and DJs, gallery exhibitions, dance and theatre performances, fashion exhibitions and more - all created and curated by Columbia College Chicago student artists.

The day-long event will span the Wabash Arts Corridor from 9th to 11th Streets, Friday, May 10, from 12-9 p.m. For more information and the most up-to-date programming, visit manifest.colum.edu/schedule.

MANIFEST FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Documenting Truth in an Era of "Fake News"

12 p.m.-9 p.m. at 1104 S. Wabash Ave., 8th Floor

Senior photojournalism students present photographs and film trailers that showcase their reporting and visual talents in documenting truth at a time when it-and the people who seek it-are under attack. This is the inaugural showcase for Columbia's photojournalism majors.

MFA Art and Art History Thesis Exhibition

12 p.m.-8 p.m. at 1104 S. Wabash Ave., Glass Curtain Gallery, 1st Floor

Explore the works of MFA candidates in Columbia's Interdisciplinary Arts and Media and Interdisciplinary Book and Paper Arts programs in this thesis exhibition representing the culmination of three plus years' worth of work for each artist. The exhibition includes books, prints, drawings, textiles, sculptures, photography, sound, projections, and installation works by artists Lynn Elam, Willa Goettling, Colleen McCulla, Mirjana Ursulesku and Phil Worfel.

ShopColumbia

12 p.m.-8 p.m. at 619 S. Wabash Ave., ShopColumbia

Shop for one-of-a-kind creations made by Columbia's students, alumni, faculty and staff during extended hours for Manifest. ShopColumbia has represented Columbia Artists for 10 years, fostering the sales of their professional work and providing an environment to hone the process of presenting, marketing, and selling original works to the public.

Original Fashion Exhibition

12 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at 618 S. Michigan Ave., Stage Two, 2nd Floor

Graduating Fashion Studies students showcase their stunning final works in this fashion exhibition, featuring a dozen original garment designs on platforms throughout the space, with coordinating thematic props designed by fashion merchandise and business students.

Manifest Kick-Off Celebration

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. at Wabash Avenue and 11th Streets, Manifest Mainstage

Manifest begins with live music, performance art and theatrical spectacle at the Manifest Mainstage area, featuring DJ Foxsatton, special guest speakers and Manifest song winner Charlie Curtis-Beard performing his original anthem "Greatness Underneath."

Food Truck Social

1 p.m.-6 p.m. along Wabash Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets

Grab a bite to eat between programs at some of Chicago's most beloved food trucks including Piko Street, Dornermen, Happy Lobster and Beavers Donuts.

Manifresh Hip-Hop Celebration

1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at 623 S. Wabash Ave., HAUS event space, 1st Floor

ManiFresh is a hip-hop festival and community arts celebration showcasing the work of students in Columbia's Hip-Hop Studies program, as well as alumni and community members, featuring performances, cyphers, demos, presentations and much more.

Through a Dog's Eyes

2 p.m.-7 p.m. in the alley behind 623 S. Wabash, from Harrison Street to Balbo Drive

Guests are encouraged to bring their furry friends to "Through a Dog's Eyes," a dog-focused multimedia exhibition that features ten Columbia Artists exploring how dogs and humans see the world differently. Artworks will be on display and activities include an interactive mirror for dogs and a Dog Photo Booth from 3-5 p.m. where guest photos will be processed into "dog vision."

Afrofuturist Playwriting & Speculative Drama

2 p.m.-3 p.m. at 72 E. 11th St., Sheldon Patinkin Theater, Basement

A showcase of student-written work, readings from the Afrofuturist Playwriting and Speculative Drama playwrights, in the genre recently popularized by Black Panther.

Stage Combat

2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. at 72 E. 11th St., Courtyard Theater, 1st Floor

Student fighters and fight choreographers present heart-stopping theatrical battle scenes ranging from broadswords to daggers.

Music Ensemble Performances

2 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at 1104 S. Wabash Ave., Conaway Center, 1st Floor

The Music department proudly presents its top ensembles, which will perform in stylistically diverse genres including R&B, pop rock, jazz, gospel, and fusion. Original student compositions will be featured. Human Bloom and Oby, bands featuring Columbia alumni, headline in the evening.

33rd Annual Animation Showcase

4 p.m.-7 p.m. at 1104 S. Wabash Ave., Film Row Cinema, 8th Floor

This annual screening showcases animated shorts, from their conception to the presentation of their final forms. BFA Solo and Animation Production Studio films at various stages of production along with a wide variety of examples from the Animation Program will be shown.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You