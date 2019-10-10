Lifeline Theatre's WHOSE BODY? Adds Two Week Extension, Through November 10 

To accommodate ticket demand Lifeline Theatre announces ten added performances of its Jeff Recommended and critically-acclaimed production of Dorothy L Sayers' Whose Body?. The Lifeline theatre production is adapted by ensemble member Frances Limoncelli and directed by Jess Hutchinson. When a dead body turns up in a bathtub wearing nothing but a pair of pince-nez, amateur detective Lord Peter Wimsey assigns himself to the case. However, when the mystery becomes labyrinthine he enlists the help of close friend Inspector Parker to follow his only lead, a teaching hospital near the scene of the crime. Could it be a harmless prank by a medical student or something more sinister? Follow the clues and uncover the truth in this beloved 1923 whodunit by Dorothy L. Sayers. The production runs approximately two hours with one intermission. The novel is on sale in the lobby.

Ticket prices are $45 for regular single tickets, $20 for active and retired military personnel (with ID), $35 for seniors, $20 for students (with ID), $20 for rush tickets (available half hour before show time, subject to availability), and $20 for previews. Group rate for 12 or more is available upon request. Tickets may be purchased at the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477, or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com.

Accessible Performances: The Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. performance will feature open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. For more information about Lifeline's accessibility services, please contact Accessibility Coordinator Erica Foster at 773.761.4477 x703 or at access@lifelinetheatre.com.





