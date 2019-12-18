Lifeline Theatre's KidSeries presents Bunny's Book Club, based on the children's book by Annie Silvestro; illustrated by Tatjana Mai-Wyss, with adaptation by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Aly Renee Amidei, and directed by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Anthony Kayer. Ever since she overheard the librarian reading outside of the library, Bunny has been enamored with books. But upon reflection, she isn't sure if animals are allowed in the library. With the help of her furry friends, Bunny decides to share her love for reading and start a book club, but how can they get their hands on those books? Celebrate the joy of reading in this world premiere adaptation of Annie Silvestro's celebrated picture book. This production is recommended for children ages five and up and runs approximately one hour with no intermission.

Bunny's Book Club runs Saturday, Jan. 11 - Sunday, Feb. 16 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. Press Opening is Sunday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. Regular performance times are Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with an added autism/sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. (Previews are Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m.) Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children (2-18), and may be purchased at the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477, or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com.

Accessible Performances: The Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. performance will feature a pre-show touch tour of the set at 10 a.m. and live audio description for patrons who are blind or have low vision. The Sunday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. performances will feature open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. And there will be an added autism/sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. for patrons with social and/or cognitive disabilities. For more information about Lifeline's accessibility services, please contact Accessibility Coordinator Erica Foster at 773.761.4477 x703 or at access@lifelinetheatre.com.

Join Lifeline Theatre every Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. during the run of Bunny's Book Club (following the 11 a.m. show, or before the 1 p.m. show) for our Stories Come Alive! Hour. Children will enjoy an interactive storytelling session and on-your-feet theatre games. The cost is only $5 per child. Reservations are recommended, though not required. Contact Lifeline Theatre at 773-761-4477 for more information.

The complete cast and production team for Bunny's Book Club includes:

CAST:

Guest artists Tyra Bullock (Mole/Librarian), Jose M. Cervantes (Porcupine/Child), Whitney Dottery (Bunny), Dakota Hughes (Raccoon), & Matt Patrick (Bear/Parent);

with understudies: Sarah Bacinich, Joe Liolos, Josephine Longo, & LaRose Washington.

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Lifeline Theatre ensemble members Aly Renee Amidei (Adaptor/Costume Designer), & Anthony Kayer (Director); with guest artists Sarah Espinoza (Sound

Designer), Caitlin McLeod (Scenic Designer), Jessica Neill (Lighting Designer), Jenny Pinson (Props Designer), & Kate Reed (Stage Manager).



Lifeline Theatre also offers "Name Your Price" tickets one half-hour before the show (subject to availability), group rates and other discounts available upon request. A party room is available for full-service birthday and special event parties. Lifeline Theatre is accessible by CTA (Red Line Morse stop/busses) and free parking is available at Sullivan High School (6631 N Bosworth Ave., lot located on the corner of Bosworth Ave. and Albion Ave., with the entrance on Albion) with free shuttle service before and after the show. Street parking is also available. Lifeline is accessible to wheelchair users and visitors who need to avoid stairs.





