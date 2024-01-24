Lifeline Theatre Announces New Managing Director And Development Consultant Added To Team In The New Year

Elizabeth Rupp, recognized for her work in the arts administration sector, has been hired as the Managing Director.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

Lifeline Theatre has announced that Elizabeth Rupp, recognized for her work in the arts administration sector, has been hired as the Managing Director. She joins the team in its mission of exploring, interpreting, and reimagining books and other literary works to create stories that move audiences beyond the margins of their own lives.

Rupp's career in arts administration began in 2012 with her tenure at Elgin Master Chorale, serving as the Institutional Advancement Manager before being promoted to Executive Director in 2015. She then went on to work as Managing Director for Children's Theatre of Elgin in 2019, where she worked for over four years.

Rupp shares, “I am so excited to start my tenure with Lifeline, and with the Chicago theater community! I look forward to collaborating with this amazing team of staff, ensemble, and board members, and continuing Lifeline's meaningful work in the Rogers Park neighborhood and beyond. As a passionate advocate for both literature and the arts, I am looking forward to working with an organization that brings the power of these stories to its community.”

Lifeline Theatre also announces the addition of Luther Goins as Development Consultant to the Lifeline team. Goins, a long-time active manager, advocate, and artist in the Chicago Theatre community, comes on the team as Lifeline is celebrating over 40 years of creating theater. Lifeline is excited to embark on a new chapter with him as he spreads word of Lifeline's work and engages community members in that work.

“The board, staff, and artistic ensemble are thrilled to embark on this next chapter with Elizabeth and Luther. With their experience, we are confident that they'll be strong assets in telling Lifeline's powerful stories,” Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan says. As Lifeline enters the second half of its 2023-24 season, Rupp and Goins join the team in continued efforts on its season of Big Stories, Up Close, including: a retelling of Nambi E. Kelley's Native Son, the KidSeries world premiere of ensemble member Alan Donahue's adaptation of Amy Timberlake and Jon Klassen's Skunk and Badger, as well as the 3rd Annual Adaptation Development Workshop featuring emerging playwrights and world premieres of their new works. To purchase tickets and for more information, call the Lifeline Theatre Box Office at 773-761-4477, or visitClick Here.




