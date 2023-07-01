League of Chicago Theatres to Host Career Fair This Month

The League of Chicago Theatres has announced a free Theatre Industry Career Fair on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Mundelein Center for Fine and Performing Arts at Loyola University, 1020 W. Sheridan Rd in Chicago.  The event opens with a panel discussion, “Different Journeys through the Performing Arts Landscape” at 1pm followed by a tabling event, including information sessions with Chicago theatre professionals, resume reviews, speed interviews, headshot photography and more from 2pm-5pm.

 

Advance registration is encouraged and available online at: https://leagueofchicagotheatres.org/event/industry-career-fair-2023/. The Loyola Red Line stop is across the street from the venue and a parking garage ($7) is available for attendees.

League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones comments, “We heard from our members during Community Meet and Greet events hosted earlier this season that the hiring process has been more of a challenge since the pandemic, especially for early career positions. This event is a chance for job seekers to learn about career opportunities and to network with member theatres and each other. We hope to open doors for both job seekers and job providers.”

Marissa Lynn Jones will moderate a panel discussion with Sara Carranza, Director of Communications, Chicago Latino Theater Alliance; Jenn Gadda, Director of Production, Court Theatre; Bob Mason, Artistic Associate/Casting Director, Chicago Shakespeare Theater; Jazmin Jones-Oliver, People & Culture Director, Lookingglass Theatre; and Willa Taylor, Walter Director of Education & Community Engagement, Goodman Theatre.

Participants include: American Blues Theater, Arts Entertainment – Fine Arts Building: Studebaker Theater, Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, Beverly Arts Center, Broadway in Chicago, Chicago Humanities, Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, Chicago Opera Theater, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Court Theatre, Definition Theatre Company, DePaul University School of Music, Drury Lane Productions, Inc., Entertainment Community Fund (Formerly The Actors Fund), High Concept Labs, Idle Muse Theatre Company, Lawyers for the Creative Arts, League of Chicago Theatres, Lifeline Theatre, Loyola University, MadKap Productions, Northlight Theatre, The Marriott Theatre, Perceptions Theatre, Raven Theatre, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, Schuler Shook,  Subtext Studio Theatre Company, Theatre Advocacy Project, Timeline Theatre, totocreate LLC and UpStage Technologies.

For a comprehensive list of Chicago productions, visit the League of Chicago Theatres website, ChicagoPlays.com. Available half-price tickets will be listed at HotTix.org. Chicago theatres prioritize safely gathering. Patrons are encouraged to confirm current protocols at each theatre. Shows and protocols are subject to change.

About Chicago theatre 

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 6 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago's theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com.

 

The League of Chicago Theatres' Mission Statement

Theatre is essential to the life of a great city and to its citizens. The League of Chicago Theatres is an alliance of theatres, which leverages its collective strength to support, promote and advocate for Chicago's theatre industry. Through our work, we ensure that theatre continues to thrive in our city.



Recommended For You