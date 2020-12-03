Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lakeside Presents Virtual Holiday Concert 8-BIT WONDERLAND, December 12

Join Lakeside Pride in a digital winter wonderland!

Dec. 3, 2020  

Lakeside Pride Music Ensembles have continued to virtually make music throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

This online event will show off some of the ensemble's talented musicians with some recorded Ghosts of Christmas past, and some live performances and will include treats from Bach, Bernstein, the Muppet Show and the holiday favorite "Sleigh Ride".

Join Lakeside Pride in a digital winter wonderland! Don't forget to wear your ugliest sweater for the ugly sweater contest!

8-bit Wonderland
Saturday, December 12th7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Stream online for free: lakesidepride.org/wonderland


