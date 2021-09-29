LOVE ACTUALLY? THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Comes to Chicago's Apollo Theater

The off-Broadway hit Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, a holiday season sendup of the iconic romantic comedy and Christmas movie Love Actually, will make its Chicago debut this holiday season. The musical is written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, creators of the smash hits The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody.

Performances begin in Chicago on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Apollo Theater, 2540 N Lincoln Ave. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets, starting at $29, are available to the public starting Tuesday September 28 at Ticketmaster.com, by calling (773) 935-6100, or by visiting the box office at the Apollo Theater.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is a hilarious new musical follows nine quirky, questionable couples looking for love across the pond, and even 16 years after the movie premiere, we still ask ourselves these questions every Christmas - Is love... Falling for your secretary when you are Prime Minster? Falling for your secretary when you are married to Emma Thompson? Falling for the maid after your wife cheats on you? Falling for your best friend's wife and showing up with poster boards? Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will actually love this musical! Get ready for awkward meet cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and lots and lots of love, actually.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody features music and orchestration by Basil Winterbottom. The 2019 smash hit world premiere of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody was directed by Tim Drucker and choreographed by Brooke Engen.

The musical is also returning to New York City at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center this holiday season. Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment and will be the first in a long line of Right Angle productions at the Apollo Theater in Chicago through 2022. Additional titles will be announced in the coming months.

Songs in this spoof of the hodge-podge montage rom-com include:

"Messages of Love, Actually"

"He's the Prime Minister (of Rom-Coms)"

"Dark Deeds in Dark Corners"

"British Girls"

"Keira Knightly Actually"

"A Joni Mitchell CD? (For Your Continued Emotional Education)"

"The Lament of Laura Linney"

"The Language of Love"

"American Girls"

"The 11 O'Clock Grand Gesture Number"

"Love is Actually"

Additional information, including creatives and all-Chicago cast, will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit www.LoveActuallyParody.com.