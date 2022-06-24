LOUVRE FANTASTIQUE: THE EXHIBITION Debuts in Chicago in July

Experience some of the world's most spectacular masterpieces in a completely reimagined way as they come to life at Louvre Fantastique: The Exhibition opening to the public Friday, July 15 and running through October, with a VIP Opening Night Soiree on Thursday, July 14 with tickets available for purchase here.

Patrons of all ages will have the opportunity to step into the world's most famous art collection without ever stepping foot out of the country. The exhibit will be located at the Oakbrook Center, 2120 Oakbrook Center, the former location of the Sistine Chapel Exhibition, and run Wednesday to Sunday. Tickets are available now and are already in high demand. Click here to purchase today!

This dynamic and interactive new exhibition, brought to Chicagoland through SEE Global Entertainment, CBF Productions and leading entertainment discovery platform, Fever, will bring the magic of the Louvre with new interpretations of the timeless masterpieces through projection mapping, three dimensional recreations, augmented reality elements that allow exhibitgoers to interact with the art using smartphones and hands-on interactive features. With over 70 masterpieces to marvel at, visitors will have the chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible. The exhibit focuses on some of the most iconic highlights from the original museum, including Jacques Louis David's Oath of the Horatii, Raphael's Young Woman on a Balcony, a three-piece animation of The Winged Victory of Samothrace, as well as a three-dimensional replication of the Louvre Museum pyramid exhibitgoers will have the chance to enter and walk through, and an homage to Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, to name a few.

"This exhibition is our tribute to the world's most visited museum," said Martin Biallas, CEO of Global Entertainment. "Art appreciation can take many forms, and we hope it will educate and inspire patrons regardless of age, to one day visit Paris to experience and appreciate, firsthand, some of these incredible pieces of art that continue to stand the test of time."

Upon arrival, each visitor will explore the artwork up close and at their own pace with an informative, engaging audio guide that takes about one hour to complete. Children will also be offered a special audio guide, narrated by the voice of Mona Lisa. As patrons make their way through the exhibit, they will have the unique opportunity to use their smartphones to view and interact with augmented reality reimaginations of some of the most timeless masterpieces. A gift shop will conclude the experience for those looking to commemorate their visit.

Tickets to Louvre Fantastique are now on sale on Fever's marketplace, with prices for adults starting at $32.90, and children starting at $22.90 and can be purchased by clicking here. Group bookings are also available for corporate events, school field trips, family gatherings and more. A full schedule of signature events will also be hosted throughout the run of the exhibition, with more details to be announced on their website.