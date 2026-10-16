LOUISA MAY ALCOTT'S LITTLE WOMEN to Open BTE's 40th Season

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble will open its 2026-27 three-play season with “Louisa May Alcott's Little Women,” by Lauren Gunderson, directed by BTE Managing Artistic Director Daniel Millhouse+*. Performances run Nov. 12-Dec. 13. There will be a preview performance at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12. Press opening is 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13.

In Gunderson's fresh and heartfelt adaptation of Alcott's classic novel “Little Women,” the four March sisters step onto the stage with new vitality and emotional clarity. As Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy navigate growing up during the Civil War, they chase dreams, confront loss and discover the fierce power of family. Splash Magazine calls it, “an absolute delight from start to finish.” “Ideal for a multigenerational theatrical outing,” says Pioneer Press. Chicago Stage and Screen hails it as, “a heartwarming experience perfect for the holiday season.”

In this play, Gunderson uses novelist Alcott as the narrator who melds into the character Jo, illustrating how the author's own life shaped the story. She incorporates prose and non-dialogue narration from the classic novel, an approach sure to resonate with fans of the book. Yet, those not familiar with the book will easily savor this heartwarming tale.

Gunderson has been recognized by TCG's American Theatre Magazine as America's most produced living playwright (2025-26). She is also the co-writer of the popular Austen-esque “Christmas at Pemberley” trilogy that ran sequentially over the course of BTE's past three holiday seasons. “Louisa May Alcott's Little Women” was originally co-commissioned by Northlight Theatre (Skokie, Ill.), City Theatre Company (Pittsburgh Pa.), People's Light (Malvern, Pa.) and TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (Palo Alto, Calif.) and premiered at, Northlight on Nov. 29, 2024.

“There's always something special about opening a new season, and “Little Women” is the perfect story to begin with: a celebration of family, resilience and the dreams that carry us forward,” says Millhouse. “BTE has a proud tradition of bringing together exceptional established artists, and this production is no exception, with costumes by 2026 Jeff Award winner and BTE Ensemble member Aly Greaves Amidei and original music and sound design by Ensemble member Christopher Kriz. BTE is equally committed to supporting new talent, and I'm thrilled that this cast features a new generation of gifted young performers, most of whom are making their MAC debut.”

The cast for “Louisa May Alcott's Little Women,” features Valerie Martire (Louisa/Jo), Carol Kelleher (Meg), Marina Jokanovic (Beth), Adrianne Cury* (Marmee/Aunt March), Alexander Wisniewski (Laurie) and Ari Ford Golin (John, Mr. Laurence, Mr. March, Friedrich).

Director is Daniel Millhouse+*. The rest of the design team includes Caitlyn Girten (scenic design), Aly Greaves Amidei+^ (costume design), Garrett Bell (lighting design), Christopher Kriz+^ (composer and sound design), Paloma Locsin (properties design) and Amber Wuttke (fight and intimacy director/coordinator). Caitlin I. Quinn* is stage manager. Nicholas Washington is Assistant Stage Manager. Harry Smith is Student Assistant Stage Manager.

Tickets

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble presents “Louisa May Alcott's Little Women” at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage ,Nov. 12-Dec. 13. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sundays. The is no performance Thursday, Nov. 26. Tickets are $46. For tickets or more information, visit AtTheMAC.org.

There is an ASL performance at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3

Related Events:

Pre-show Discussion: 6:45 - 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12

Post-show Discussion Friday, Nov. 20

About Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

The mission of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble is to provide a forum in which artists, scholars, writers, students and community members explore new ideas and provocative issues through the production of quality theater for the enjoyment of its audiences. Celebrating their 40th anniversary, BTE has staged more than 125 productions. The Artistic Staff for BTE includes Daniel Millhouse+* (Managing Artistic Director), Stephen Schellhardt*~ (Associate Artistic Director) and Bryan Burke+* (Business Manager)

BTE Ensemble members are Aly Greaves Amidei^, Robert Jordan Bailey*, Amelia Barrett*, Bryan Burke*, Connie Canaday Howard*, Rebecca Cox, Lisa Dawn, Nick DuFloth, Jon Gantt, Christopher Kriz^, Daniel Millhouse*, Laura Leonardo Ownby, Michael W. Moon, Kurt Naebig*, Galen G. Ramsey*, William “Sandy” Smillie* and Kelli Walker. For more information about BTE, visit btechicago.com.

+ Denotes BTE member. *Denotes member of Actors' Equity; ^Denotes member of United Scenic Artists .

~Associated Actors and Artistes of America

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 04 Hrs 37 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming