LITTLE BLACK DRESS Hosts Limited Engagement Previews At Stage 773

From Coco Chanel's 1926 Ford dress, Audrey's Breakfast at Tiffany's, Lady Di's revenge dress to Liz Hurley's jaw dropping Versace, the little black dress' silhouette has changed over the years - but like the many women who wear them - it's capacity for reinvention seems limitless. The LBD in every woman's wardrobe is the inspiration behind, LITTLE BLACK DRESS The Musical a brand new production featuring an original script and score from the hilarious women of Spank! The Fifty Shades Parody. LITTLE BLACK DRESS makes its Chicago debut for a limited time preview engagement at Stage 773 from Thursday, October 31 through Sunday, November 3, before officially opening in Spring 2020. Tickets are available for $50 online.

LITTLE BLACK DRESS follows the story of Dee (Danielle Trzcinski) and her best friend Mandy (Jennette Cronk) experiencing life through their little black dresses - first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience, second awkward sexual experience and more! Using hilarious improv, catchy songs and a heartfelt story, LITTLE BLACK DRESS has made audiences across the globe laugh, cry, and party! The touring cast also includes Jenna Cormey and Clint Hromsco; and is brought to life by a writing team that includes Danielle Trzcinski (SPANK! The Fifty Shades Parody!), Natalie Tenenbaum (Tony-nominated Mean Girls Broadway) and Toronto natives Amanda Barker (Sirius XM's Canada Laughs), and Christopher Bond (DISENCHANTED, Evil Dead The Musical!).

Deemed the fearlessly funny girls' night out musical LITTLE BLACK DRESS is the perfect show for every bachelorette party, birthday, anniversary, reunion, date night and is a-must see for any man looking to decode the mystery of every woman's secret weapon - the LBD. The production reflects adult themes and strong language and is recommended for audience members ages 19 and older. With hilarious show-stopping musical numbers, "Magic Mike" influenced dancing and loads of improvised audience mayhem, LITTLE BLACK DRESS makes for one wild and unforgettable evening.

LITTLE BLACK DRESS preview performances are as follows: Thursday, October 31 at 7 p.m., Friday, November 1 at 8 p.m., Saturday, November 2 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 3 at 3 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets to LITTLE BLACK DRESS, please visit www.littleblackdressthemusical.com. Follow LITTLE BLACK DRESS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





