Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Will Open Mercury Theater Chicago 2023 Season

Performances run January 27 – March 26, 2023.

Dec. 21, 2022  
LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Will Open Mercury Theater Chicago 2023 Season

Mercury Theater has announced the first production of the 2023 Season, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, directed by Christopher Chase Carter and Alexis J. Roston, written by Lanie Robertson, and starring Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday and Nygel D. Robinson as Jimmy.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill runs January 27 - March 26, 2023 in the intimate Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. The press opening is scheduled for Friday, February 3 at 8pm and Saturday, February 4 at 3pm and 8pm.

Turn back the clock to 1959 for an intimate cabaret performance with the greatest jazz vocalist of all time, Billie Holiday. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences revealing a portrait of the lady and her music. With a distinctive sense of musical structure and a deep knowledge of jazz and blues, she developed a singing style that was deeply moving. She left behind a body of work as great as any vocalist before or since.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill stars Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday. She will be accompanied by musicians Jeff Harris (Bass) and Harold Morrison (Drums).

The creative team for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill includes Christopher Chase Carter (Co-Director), Alexis J. Roston (Co-Director), Nygel D. Robinson (Music Director/Conductor/Jimmy), Johnnie Schleyer (Scenic Designer), Denise Karzcewski (Lighting Designer), Samantha C. Jones (Costume Designer), Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer), Kelly Jordan (Wig Designer), and Rachel West (Lighting Supervisor).

Tickets for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, priced $60-$70 for single tickets and $259-$299 for premium tables, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com. Premium Tables for up are available and include a bottle of sparkling wine, selected by the in-house sommelier. Each party of up to 4 people is seated at its own table.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Random Acts To Stream DECEMBER: BERKSHIRE COUNTY Photo
Random Acts To Stream DECEMBER: BERKSHIRE COUNTY
Random Acts Network has announced the premiere and casting for DECEMBER: BERKSHIRE COUNTY, a dramatic adaptation of The Real Housewives of NYC. The streaming premiere will take place on Wednesday, December 28 at 7pm.
Photo: Meet the Company of First Folio Theatres LITTLE WOMEN Photo
Photo: Meet the Company of First Folio Theatre's LITTLE WOMEN
Meet the Marches in first look photos! First Folio Theatre continues its final season with Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN, a World Premiere adaptation by Artistic Associate Heather Chrisler.
Comedian Maz Jobrani to Perform at The Den Theatre in January Photo
Comedian Maz Jobrani to Perform at The Den Theatre in January
The Den Theatre will present comedian Maz Jobrani for four stand-up performances January 27 & 28, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.
Cast Announced for DESCRIBE THE NIGHT Chicago Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo
Cast Announced for DESCRIBE THE NIGHT Chicago Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 47th season with ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s Chicago premiere of Describe the Night, directed by ensemble member Austin Pendleton. See who is starring in the production!

More Hot Stories For You


Random Acts To Stream DECEMBER: BERKSHIRE COUNTYRandom Acts To Stream DECEMBER: BERKSHIRE COUNTY
December 20, 2022

Random Acts Network has announced the premiere and casting for DECEMBER: BERKSHIRE COUNTY, a dramatic adaptation of The Real Housewives of NYC. The streaming premiere will take place on Wednesday, December 28 at 7pm.
Photo: Meet the Company of First Folio Theatre's LITTLE WOMENPhoto: Meet the Company of First Folio Theatre's LITTLE WOMEN
December 20, 2022

Meet the Marches in first look photos! First Folio Theatre continues its final season with Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN, a World Premiere adaptation by Artistic Associate Heather Chrisler.
Comedian Maz Jobrani to Perform at The Den Theatre in JanuaryComedian Maz Jobrani to Perform at The Den Theatre in January
December 20, 2022

The Den Theatre will present comedian Maz Jobrani for four stand-up performances January 27 & 28, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.
Cast Announced for DESCRIBE THE NIGHT Chicago Premiere at Steppenwolf TheatreCast Announced for DESCRIBE THE NIGHT Chicago Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre
December 20, 2022

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 47th season with ensemble member Rajiv Joseph’s Chicago premiere of Describe the Night, directed by ensemble member Austin Pendleton. See who is starring in the production!
Cast Announced for Raven Theatre's RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTENCast Announced for Raven Theatre's RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN
December 20, 2022

Raven Theatre has announced casting for its Chicago premiere of Sharyn Rothstein’s Right To Be Forgotten, directed by Sarah Gitenstein.
share