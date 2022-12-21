LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Will Open Mercury Theater Chicago 2023 Season

Mercury Theater has announced the first production of the 2023 Season, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, directed by Christopher Chase Carter and Alexis J. Roston, written by Lanie Robertson, and starring Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday and Nygel D. Robinson as Jimmy.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill runs January 27 - March 26, 2023 in the intimate Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. The press opening is scheduled for Friday, February 3 at 8pm and Saturday, February 4 at 3pm and 8pm.

Turn back the clock to 1959 for an intimate cabaret performance with the greatest jazz vocalist of all time, Billie Holiday. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences revealing a portrait of the lady and her music. With a distinctive sense of musical structure and a deep knowledge of jazz and blues, she developed a singing style that was deeply moving. She left behind a body of work as great as any vocalist before or since.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill stars Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday. She will be accompanied by musicians Jeff Harris (Bass) and Harold Morrison (Drums).

The creative team for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill includes Christopher Chase Carter (Co-Director), Alexis J. Roston (Co-Director), Nygel D. Robinson (Music Director/Conductor/Jimmy), Johnnie Schleyer (Scenic Designer), Denise Karzcewski (Lighting Designer), Samantha C. Jones (Costume Designer), Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer), Kelly Jordan (Wig Designer), and Rachel West (Lighting Supervisor).

Tickets for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, priced $60-$70 for single tickets and $259-$299 for premium tables, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com. Premium Tables for up are available and include a bottle of sparkling wine, selected by the in-house sommelier. Each party of up to 4 people is seated at its own table.