LA HAVANA MADRID Extended For An Additional Week

La Havana Madrid, Chicago Latinx playwright and actor Sandra Delgado's smash hit, all-immersive play with music inspired by true stories of a 1960's Chicago Latinx nightclub, will be extended one week at the Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Wicker Park.

Originally scheduled to close June 22, La Havana Madrid will now run through June 30. Show times are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Don't miss out as this is the final extension for La Havana Madrid. Tickets remain $30 general admission, $50 table seat and $60 front row table seat. Group discounts available. For tickets and information, visit thedentheatre.com or call the Den at (773) 697-3830.

Back by popular demand in an enhanced co-production between Teatro Vista and Collaboraction, La Havana Madrid transports audiences back to a popular 1960s Chicago nightclub of the same name, where Latino immigrants new to Chicago found refuge to gather, meet, sing, dance, find love and discover their destinies.

Inspired by real stories of Cuban, Puerto Rican and Colombian immigrants, La Havana Madrid recreates a special time and place in Chicago history by immersing audiences in the lively music of that decade. Throughout, La Havana Madrid reveals how and why Latinos originally migrated to the shores of Lake Michigan, only to be pushed further west away from the lake by the forces of gentrification and racism.





