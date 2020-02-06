Kokandy Productions to Present the Chicago Premiere of HUNDRED DAYS at The Chopin Theatre

Kokandy Productions has announced the Chicago premiere of the bold new musical Hundred Days, featuring music and lyrics by The Bengsons, and book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher. Making its Chicago debut after successful runs at La Jolla Playhouse and New York Theatre Workshop, Hundred Days will be helmed by director/performer Lucky Stiff with music direction by Matthew Muñiz and choreography by Collin Quinn Rice. Hundred Days will play March 6 - April 12, 2020 at The Chopin Theatre, 1543 W Division St. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.kokandyproductions.com, or in person at The Chopin Theatre box office. The press opening is Friday, March 13 at 8 pm.

The cast will be led by Royen Kent and Emilie Modaff as Shaun and Abigail Bengson, with Chris Farrell, Jr., Lucas Looch Johnson, Abigail Cline and Melanie VItaterna. Grace Bobber will understudy the role of Abigail, with additional understudies to be announced.



Hundred Days is an uncensored, exhilarating and heartrending true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap and loving as if you only had 100 days to live. With magnetic chemistry and anthemic folk-punk music, creators Abigail and Shaun Bengson explore a fundamental question: how do we make the most of the time that we have?

Comments Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, "The question of time is at the heart of every relationship, every project, every gig. 'Is this worth the time I'm putting into it?' In Hundred Days, a couple reckons with an actual expiration date. But what is so beautiful about The Bengsons' creation is that the question spills off the stage into the process and production. It offers reflection for all artists and audiences involved - including the amazingly talented performer/musicians we are beginning to assemble."

The production team includes Jackie Fox (scenic and lighting design), Virginia Varland (costume design), Mike Patrick (sound design), Noah Watkins (assistant director), Lucy Farnsworth (stage manager), Nicholas Reinhart (casting director, production manager), Patrick O'Brien (board operator), Scot Kokandy (executive producer) and Derek Van Barham (producing artistic director).

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title:

Hundred Days

Music and Lyrics by The Bengsons

Book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher

Director:

Lucky Stiff

Cast (in alphabetical order):

Abigail Cline (ensemble), Chris Farrell, Jr. (ensemble), Lucas Looch Johnson (ensemble), Royen Kent (Shaun Bengson), Emilie Modaff (Abigail Bengson) and Melanie VItaterna (ensemble).

Understudies:

Grace Bobber

Location:

The Chopin Theater, 1543 W Division St. in Chicago

Dates:

Previews: Friday, March 6 at 8 pm, Saturday, March 7 at 8 pm, Sunday, March 8 at 3 pm and Thursday, March 12 at 8 pm

Regular run: Saturday, March 14 - Sunday, April 12, 2020

Curtain Times:

Wednesdays at 8 pm (through April 8); Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 5 pm.

Tickets:

Previews $25. Regular run $40. Students/seniors $35. Tickets are currently available at www.kokandyproductions.com, or in person at the Chopin Theatre box office.

Photo Credit: Collin Quinn Rice





