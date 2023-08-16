Kokandy Productions Presents the Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical At The Chopin Theatre

Indulge in '80s excess and “pure, decadent pleasure” as Kokandy Productions concludes its 2023 season with the Chicago premiere of American Psycho: The Musical, directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, with music direction by Heidi Joosten and choreography by Breon Arzell, playing September 14 – November 26, 2023. Just in time for Halloween, The Chopin Studio Theatre (1543 W. Division St., Chicago) will be dressed to kill for a carnal carnival of song and dance. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here

The cast will be led by Kyle Patrick as Patrick Bateman, the stylish and sadistic center of American Psycho. The circles around him include Jonathan Allsop (Craig McDermott), Ryan Armstrong (Detective Kimball), Hailey Brisard (Vanden), Amber Dow (Mrs. Bateman), John Drea (Paul Owen), Sonia Goldberg (Jean), Emily Holland (Sabrina), Quinn Kelch (Luis Carruthers), Will Lidke (Tim Price), Caleigh Pan-Kita (Evelyn Williams), Kevin Parra (Sean Bateman), Anna Seibert (Victoria), Quinn Simmons (Christine), Danielle Smith (Courtney Lawrence) and Evan B. Smith (David Van Patten), portraying the world of executives, fashionistas, waiters, bartenders, club kids, trainers and neighbors that frequent the tables at Dorsia, the dance floor at Tunnel and the late-night streets of NYC. Swings and understudies include Ben Harmon, Beck Hokanson, David Moreland, Maddie Mossner and Madison Sheward. 

American Psycho is a ruthless and daring musical from Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, The Picture of Dorian Gray). Based on the electrifying novel by Bret Easton Ellis, the musical tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a young and handsome Wall Street banker with impeccable taste and unquenchable desires. Patrick and his elite group of friends spend their days in chic restaurants, exclusive clubs and designer labels. But at night, Patrick takes part in a darker indulgence, and his mask of sanity is starting to slip…

Comments Director Derek Van Barham, “American Psycho is slick and sexy. It's also highly disturbing and sickeningly upbeat, so… let's get into it! Set against a backdrop of cinematic '80s excess, the show fills our ears with a throbbing EDM-fueled sound unlike any musical I've heard before. It's horror, it's satire, it goes for the guts and gets into your head. And it's all tinged with that David Lynchian unease of 'What is actually happening?' Extending that question of uncertainty into the live experience, we're playing with what we show vs. what we don't show, what you see vs. what you think you saw. A lot is going to be left up to the audience, and I can't wait to have those conversations.”

The production team includes: G “Max” Maxin IV (Scenic and Lighting Designer, he/him), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer, she/her), Michael J. Patrick (Sound Designer, he/him), Kirsten Baity (Intimacy Director, they/them), Kate Lass (Fight Choreographer, she/her), Nicholas Reinhart (Production Manager, he/him), Brennan Urbi (Casting Associate, he/they), Lynsy Folckomer (Sound Engineer, she/her) Jeff Meyer (Graphic Designer, he/him), Kendyl Meyer (Stage Manager, they/them) and Nathan Krusemark (he/him, Assistant Stage Manager).




