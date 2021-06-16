Kick Off This Summer On The Water With City Cruises Chicago

Summer 2021 has finally arrived, which means it's finally time to start taking advantage of everything the city has to offer on the water.

City Cruises Chicago has announced both their Lake Michigan and Chicago River experiences to celebrate the upcoming summer holidays including their exclusive 4th of July brunch, lunch and dinner cruises that include a plated dinner, open bar, live music, and a dance floor while taking in unobstructed views of Chicago's outstanding fireworks show, weather permitting. Tickets for all cruises are available now and can be booked here.

Friends and family of every kind are invited on board to enjoy unmatched views of the city skyline from Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, while creating unforgettable memories together on City Cruises' luxurious yachts including the Odyssey Lake Michigan, Spirit of Chicago,Chicago Elite, and their newest vessel to join the fleet, Odyssey Chicago River.

Patrons looking for a little thrill can also select one of five Seadogs for a fast-paced lake tour, the perfect excuse to get on the water for some of the best views of Chicago. Current offerings include Fireworks Dinner Cruises on the Lake and River, Architectural Lunches, and "Sights & Sips" Cruises, among others.

For more information or to book any City Cruises Chicago experience, visit https://www.cityexperiences.com/chicago/.

During each of these experiences, City Cruises Chicago has expanded its SafeCruise by City Cruises program, building on already stringent sanitation processes, to incorporate further health-driven measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.