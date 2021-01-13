Julieta LaMalfa Joins Teatro Vista Board Of Directors

Teatro Vista, Chicago's only Equity-affiliated Latino theater company, announced today that Julieta LaMalfa, a director in the Chicago office of Stout, has joined its board of directors.

"Julieta is a key addition to Teatro Vista's board," said Adela Cepeda, Board President, Teatro Vista. "She is a rising young leader in Chicago's Latino business community. We look forward to tapping her business savvy and expertise as we work to further the mission of Teatro Vista and eventually return to live performances."

"I am thrilled to join Chicago's premier Latino theater company celebrating 30 years of creative productions with a nationally recognized artistic ensemble," said LaMalfa.

Stout is a global advisory firm where LaMalfa is Director-Disputes, Compliance, and Investigations, and provides financial and litigation consulting services to clients across multiple industries.

In 2019, Governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker appointed her to the Illinois Liquor Control Commission. She also serves on the board of Wintrust Bank and is the treasurer of Instituto del Progreso Latino.

LaMalfa earned her bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from DePaul University and is a Certified Public Accountant. She has been recognized by Who's Who in Hispanic Chicago and is a member of the Leadership of Greater Chicago Class of 2021.