Jorge Valdivia Named New Executive Director of Chicago Latino Theater Alliance

The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance has appointed Jorge Valdivia its new Executive Director.

Valdivia comes to CLATA from the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA), where he served as the Director of Performing Arts, leading the museum in presenting a year-round calendar of events focusing on performing arts, literature, and film. There he also curated the Sor Juana Arts Festival, a multidisciplinary arts festival that he successfully expanded into seven cities.

Valdivia will assume his leadership role on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at CLATA, where he will continue to grow the organization's mission to propel the city's local Latino/a/e theater community to a more prominent level and increase Latino representation in Chicago theater.

"We on the Board of Directors of CLATA are excited that Jorge will be joining the team! He will lead CLATA with not only his knowledge of the local performing arts scene, but with experience and a reputation at the national and international level as well," said Marty Castro, CLATA Board President and President and CEO of Casa Central.

"Working for the National Museum of Mexican Art Mexican was a dream job. There I had the privilege of curating a series of festivals, events, and experiences that helped cultivate a deeper appreciation of Mexican performing artists, authors, and filmmakers. I'm so grateful to the staff and board of trustees for the opportunity to work with them in a role I absolutely loved," responded Valdivia.

"I now get to take on another dream job. Assuming the role of executive director for the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I'm excited to take on this role because there are so many possibilities and opportunities for continued growth for CLATA but, more importantly, for Latino theater in Chicago. My predecessor, Myrna Salazar, helped build the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance into the institution it is today. I hope to honor her legacy by continuing the work she started and helping CLATA and Chicago Latino theater reach new milestones."

Valdivia steps into CLATA's executive leadership previously held by Myrna Salazar, who passed away suddenly in August, 2022. Salazar co-founded CLATA in 2016 with the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA), the International Latino Cultural Center (ILCC), and the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance (PRAA).

CLATA's signature program is Destinos, the Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, an annual, citywide festival showcasing Chicago's Latino theater artists and companies alongside top Latino artists from the U.S. and Latin America. For six weeks each fall, Destinos presents a rich, diverse array of bilingual, Latino-themed shows, panels and student performances at marquee venues downtown, as well as storefront theaters and cultural institutions in predominantly Latino neighborhoods throughout the city. Additionally, CLATA provides local Latino theater groups ongoing organizational and financial support, and is working to create a permanent home for Chicago's Latino theater artists.

Valdivia brings to CLATA more than 25 years of experience in arts and media management. His work is centered in diversity and equity through social practice, public engagement, and advocacy in the arts. He has won awards and been recognized for his strong contributions to both the Latino and LGBTQ communities.

In his role as Director of Performing Arts for the National Museum of Mexican Art, he produced a year-round calendar of events focusing on performing arts, literature and film. In addition to curating the museum's annual Sor Juana Arts Festival, he cultivated partnerships, festivals and events with leading arts organizations in Chicago and across the country including the Harris Theater and Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, Discovery Green and The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, The Mexican American Cultural Center in Austin, Texas, and El Claustro de Sor Juana in Mexico City.

Prior to his role as Performing Arts Director, Valdivia served as General Manager of Radio Arte WRTW 90.5FM, a youth-driven community broadcasting station. Under his leadership the station received numerous accolades including the Coming Up Taller Award, given by The Institute of Museum and Library Services, the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities and the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

ï»¿Valdivia is also the co-founder of the Latino Writers Initiative, a group that brings together Latino writers from across the country and beyond with the goal of promoting the next generation of Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine writers. In 2009, he was inducted into Chicago's LGBT Hall of Fame for his work with Latinx LGBTQ youth and for bringing visibility to Chicago's LGBTQ Latino community through arts and media.

Valdivia has served as a panelist and juror for the National Endowment for the Arts (2012), The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage (2012), the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs (2017), and The McCormick Foundation (2012), among others. He also briefly worked in government serving as the Director of Legislative Affairs for the Office of The Commissioner of Cook County Eighth District.

Valdivia holds a BA in Arts Administration & Cultural Policy from DePaul University and a Master of Arts in Public Policy from the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy. He resides in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood,

