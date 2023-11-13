John Mulaney & More to Join Letters To Santa's Inaugural Holiday Gala

Letters To Santa today announced its inaugural holiday gala which will take place on Tuesday, December 5 at 6pm CT. The organization has partnered with global hospitality company Convene to host this year's event at Convene Willis Tower.

Letters to Santa: The Holiday Gala hosted by Convene, aims to raise $150,000 USD to help 15 families in need across Greater Chicago. On Christmas Day, these families will have their Letters to Santa answered, receiving presents including warm clothes, furniture, toys, electronics, basic necessities, and an unconditional cash grant of $10,000 USD for ongoing expenses.

"The power of our first-ever Holiday Gala lies in its remarkable ability to bring about real change," said Heather Whinna, founder and executive director of Poverty Alleviation Chicago, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization behind the storied Letters To Santa program. "We're not just hosting a holiday event, we're creating a lifeline for over a dozen families experiencing poverty. It's about transforming the holiday season from a time of struggle to a time of hope and joy."

The Letters to Santa program is now in its 28th year and has served over 1,500 families during that time. The 2023 Letters to Santa: The Holiday Gala hosted by Convene will be emceed by Chicago improv legends, comedians Nnamdi Ngwe and Patrick Rowland and will feature:

A special stand-up comedy performance by two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian John Mulaney

Special guests including: Emmy Award winning actress Martha Plimpton, Saturday Night Live alums Chris Kattan and Chris Redd, Comedy Central writer and comedian Dave Helem, musician and recording engineer Steve Albini, and more surprise guests and music performances.

Music direction by composer and producer Alexander Burke.

A live auction of surprise items

Culinary and cocktail delights by Convene

This exclusive event is not just about the festivities, but also about giving back. 100% of monies raised from donations and ticket sales will be hand delivered to local families facing dire financial hardship. Tickets are now available for purchase, with a limited quantity of early bird tickets starting at $275, which includes an array of sumptuous food and libations. To secure your place at this incredible event, please visit our website at Click Here

This is the third event, but first-ever gala, that Letters To Santa has hosted with Convene. The hospitality company's premium Meeting & Event spaces provide everything needed for a turnkey experience including: beautiful and thoughtfully-designed spaces, full-service event production resources, in-house catering, and a dedicated A/V team for tech support. Convene Willis Tower features 24-foot floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the surrounding city from slightly above the Loop, five private outdoor terraces, and plenty of natural light.

"We are thrilled to partner with Convene for this year's Letters to Santa: The Holiday Gala. Getting the opportunity to organize this one-of-kind event at the famed Willis Tower is both exhilarating and distinctive. It enables us to provide our attendees with a unique and memorable experience as a token of appreciation for their generosity."," added Holly Lewis, director of finance and operations at Poverty Alleviation Chicago. "Convene Willis Tower provides a beautiful blank space for any event and the team has been so thoughtful in helping us bring our festive holiday-themed evening to life. We look forward to welcoming everyone on December 5 for an incredible night to raise money for neighbors in need."

To make a donation or learn more about the Letters To Santa program, visit: letterscharity.org

About Letters to Santa

Letters To Santa brings immeasurable joy and vital economic relief to local Chicago families. On Christmas Day, families are surprised with armloads of gifts like clothing, toys and computers. Additionally, each family receives an unconditional cash grant of $10,000 for ongoing expenses. Every penny donated goes directly towards supporting families in poverty. Letters To Santa is the primary program of Poverty Alleviation Chicago, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Learn more at https://www. letterscharity.org.

About Convene:

Convene is a global hospitality company that designs and operates premium meeting, event, and flexible office spaces. It is the largest single provider of dedicated meeting and event venues in North America and the UK with a network of 38 locations across nine cities; Convene's portfolio of brands includes etc.venues, SaksWorks, Club 75, and the "by Convene" label for bespoke locations in partnership with other organizations. With a combined 44 years of experience, Convene brands bring hospitality and lifestyle into traditional commercial real estate assets, partnering with the industry's top landlords to deliver increased building value while also creating premium experiences for tenants. The company counts Ares, RXR Realty, and Hudson's Bay Company among its investors, and has been named one of America's 100 Most Promising Companies by Forbes and a Best Workplace by Inc. magazine, Fortune magazine, and Built In. Learn more at https://convene.com/