Joffrey Cancels Remaining Performances of THE NUTCRACKER

The Joffrey Ballet announced today the cancellation of the remainder of its performances of The Nutcracker, Wednesday, December 23 through Sunday, December 26, due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the company ranks.

The decision was made as part of Joffrey's commitment to full transparency and to the health and safety of their company artists, musicians, students, production crew and audience members.

Ticket holders will have the option to transfer the value their ticket purchase to a subscription or future production, make a tax-deductible donation for The Joffrey Ballet Annual Fund, or receive a refund. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3FqlmPG.