Joffrey Ballet Celebrates The Return Of Christopher Wheeldon's Chicago-set THE NUTCRACKER

The Joffrey Ballet's critically-acclaimed reimagined classic, The Nutcracker by Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, returns to the Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive, in 25 performances, December 3 - 27, 2022. Set in Chicago's World's Fair in 1893, Wheeldon's The Nutcracker highlights the rich cultural heritage of Chicago and the wonder of the season.

"This glorious production only gets better with time," said Ashley Wheater, The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director. "Now, six years since its debut, the holiday magic of the Joffrey's version of The Nutcracker is perhaps more poignant than ever, a story of family and adventure. But more than anything, it is an homage to a city we cherish so much, and we look forward to celebrating another incomparable holiday season in Chicago once more."

"I have many fond memories of watching The Nutcracker throughout my life, and even now, dozens upon dozens of viewings later," Greg Cameron, President and CEO, added. "What I love most is that no matter how many times I see it, the spectacle and sheer wonderment still feels new. The Nutcracker has a way of reaching people, and we are most proud and fortunate that the Joffrey's version continues to be a point of pride and joy for Chicagoans year after year."

Wheeldon's American tale relocates Marie and her immigrant family to the Chicago World's Fair in 1893, and opens as young Marie and her mother, a sculptress creating the Fair's iconic Statue of the Republic, host a festive Christmas Eve celebration. After a surprise visit from the creator of the Fair, the mysterious Great Impresario, Marie embarks on a whirlwind adventure with the Nutcracker Prince through a dreamlike World's Fair.

A ballet in two acts set to Tchaikovsky's classic score, The Nutcracker features an award-winning creative team, including Tony Award-nominated set and costume designer Julian Crouch, Caldecott Medal Award-winning author Brian Selznick, Obie and Drama Desk award-winning puppeteer Basil Twist, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz and Tony Award-winning projection designer Ben Pearcy/59 Productions. The production was adapted in 2021 by Wheeldon to fit the larger Lyric Opera stage.

The Nutcracker features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

For the third year in partnership with Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, signature scenes from the production will be projected on the world's largest canvas, Art on theMart. The digital art projection, designed by local production studio The Mill with music arranged by Joffrey Assistant Conductor & Company Pianist Michael Moricz, will be displayed on theMART's 2.5 acre river-façade. It can be viewed nightly for free from the 'Jetty' section of the Chicago Riverwalk on Wacker Drive between Wells Street and Franklin Street November 19 - December 30, 2022, in two airings, at 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. More information can be found at artonthemart.com/programming.

The Joffrey Ballet performs The Nutcracker Saturday, December 3 through Sunday, December 27, 2022. The full schedule is as follows: Saturday, December 3 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; Sunday, December 4 at 1:00 PM; Friday, December 9 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 10 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; Sunday, December 11 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM; Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 PM; Friday, December 16 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; Sunday, December 18 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM; Wednesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM; Thursday December 22 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; Friday, December 23 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; Sunday, December 24 at 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM; Monday, December 26 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; and Tuesday, December 27 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Single tickets start at $36 and are available for purchase online at Joffrey.org/Nutcracker, by telephone at 312.386.8905 or at Lyric Opera Box Office located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr.

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 60 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

Special thanks to 2022-2023 The Nutcracker Presenting Sponsor, Guarantee Trust Life Insurance, and Production Sponsors AARP Illinois and C.D. Peacock. The Joffrey gratefully acknowledges The Nutcracker Commissioning Sponsors: Margot and Josef Lakonishok; Searle Funds at The Chicago Community Trust; Hancher Auditorium, University of Iowa; and the many "Believers."

The Joffrey Ballet is grateful for the support of its 2022-2023 Season Sponsors: Abbott Fund, Alphawood Foundation Chicago, Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, The Florian Fund, Anne L. Kaplan, Nancy and Sanfred Koltun, and Live Music Sponsors Sandy and Roger Deromedi, Sage Foundation, and The Marina and Arnold Tatar Fund for Live Music. The Joffrey also acknowledges Season Partners Chicago Athletic Clubs, and Athletico Physical Therapy, official provider of physical therapy for The Joffrey Ballet.

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, visit joffrey.org.