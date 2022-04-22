Davenport's Announces Chicago Cabaret Week and May Performances

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, Chicago's premiere location for enjoying music in an intimate setting, will celebrate Chicago Cabaret Week, May 6 - 15, and announces its roster of May performances in its Cabaret and Piano Bar. Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. and Sundays from 6 - 11 p.m. Performers, tickets and more are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Please note: All patrons must be 21 years old or older. For entry, patrons must provide proof of vaccination, such as a Vaccination Card and a valid photo ID. Masks will be optional upon entry.

All performances in The Cabaret are ticketed events with a two-drink minimum on the night of the performance.

In The Cabaret This May are:

Dillon and Jordan

Sound of Spring

Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Join Dillon and Jordan as they celebrate spring with a night of chill acoustic covers and originals. Featuring artists ranging from The Beatles to Billie Eilish, their stripped down arrangements will put a nostalgic spin on your favorite songs, both old and new.

Fiorello Studios presents

Maddison Denault sings Aerosmith

Monday, May 2 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Join Fiorello Studios for the first show in a five-part series of unique cabaret experiences; this edition features Maddison Denault performing an original work centered around the music of Aerosmith.

Joe Posa as Joan Rivers in

Back & BITTER Than Ever

Thursday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum

Screen Actors Guild actor, and female celebrity impersonator, Joe Posa, draws from nearly 30 years of performances on the International Stage, TV, Motion Pictures, Cabaret and Nightclub performances in bringing his talents to the stage in his latest production of Back & BITTER Than Ever, a tribute the late great comic legend Joan Rivers.

Jackie Smook

Under Your Skin

Part of Chicago Cabaret Week

Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

"Under Your Skin" is an original solo show written by Jackie Smook and Jackson Zinn-Rowthorn. It tells the story of the time Smook worked as a medical assistant during her summer vacation, a job she never expected. She had no prior training and this, of course, caused utter chaos to ensue. This is a comedic telling, in real time, of her experiences told through standup, multiple original characters and song.

Future performances from Jackie Smook at Davenport's:

Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. - The Jackie Smook Program of De-Dumbification

Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. - Under Your Skin

Jeff Harnar

Because of You: Fifties Gold

Part of Chicago Cabaret Week

Sunday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 with a two-drink minimum

Award-winning New York vocalist Jeff Harnar return's to Davenport's on Mother's Day with Because of You: Fifties Gold. The show taps into his parents' record collection, highlighting songs from the Tony Bennet, Johnny Mathis, Nat "King" Cole, Doris Day and Johnnie Ray songbooks, among many others.

Fiorello Studios presents

Melissa Harrison sings Taylor Swift

Monday, May 9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Join Fiorello Studios for the second show in a five-part series of unique cabaret experiences; this edition featuring Melissa Harrison performing an original work centered around the music of Taylor Swift.

Encore Performance

Sonia and Bob:Songs we Love

Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Sonia Oyola and Bob Solone together again with an encore production of Songs We Love. They have selected a group of intimate and personal songs they both love, to share with you.

Kevin Wood

Taking A Chance!

Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Taking A Chance! Kevin Wood explores some of the chances we take in life, in love, at work, in our friendships, retirement and more! The show contains a mixture of familiar selections, often reinterpreted with a new vision as well as obscure newly crafted repertoire - serious as well as comedic.

Fiorello Studios presents

Bella Blackshaw sing Sara Bareilles

Monday, May 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Join Fiorello Studios for the third show in a five-part series of unique cabaret experiences; this edition features Bella Blackshaw performing an original work centered around the music of Sara Bareilles.

The Kerwin Trio

Jazz Set for Working Stiffs

Friday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

The Kerwin Trio invites audiences to come relax, unwind and shake all your blues away at an after work Jazz set with Katherine Kerwin on vocals, Jarvis Raymond on guitar and Scott Bakshis on upright bass. Inspired by her father's love for Big Bands and her Grandpa's career as a jazz pianist with his "Kerwin Trio," Kerwin began singing in 2003 and has performed in Chicago, Los Angeles, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta. Raymond has been playing guitar and composing most of his life and has toured internationally. He has a Bachelors and Masters of Music and studied with Jazz legend Jack Wilkins. Bakshis attended the Cleveland Institute of Music, is a 2012 Civic Orchestra alum and has been active in music outreach around Chicago for the past 20 years

Micky York

After Party: Alanis 2.0

Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Back by popular demand after November's sold-out performance, this is the first-ever semi-repeat performance in After Party history. Micky's PowerPoint skills are similarly iconic, albeit with a more limited audience, but they will be on FULL display here with plenty of new slides and stories.

Annika Andersson

The Search for Ever After

Sunday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Featuring beloved musical theatre classics, Disney, and Tom Petty. Originally performed in Detroit, The Search for Ever After with Annika Andersson makes its Chicago debut featuring the incredible Eric Bauer on piano.

Jimmy Odom

Jimmy Odom (with a little help from my friends)

Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum

Join Jimmy Odom and Kim Jones, Rose Guccione, Barbara Smith, Sara Stern and Tony Bittner, along with musical director Dan Stetzel, to see what happens when friends with wide-ranging musical interests and experiences spend a little time together.

Jackie Smook

The Jackie Smook Program of De-Dumbification

Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum

Join Jackie Smook and her brilliant pianist Joey Chimes, as the audience goes on a magical, puppet-filled, comedic (yet moving) ride in the return of the Jackie Smook self help cabaret. Newcity said "She delivers with all twelve tunes in her one-chanteuse, one-piano-man and several-puppet cabaret." It's a roller coaster through Jackie's journey from a dingy dongy dumb dumb to the hard working, go getting, ambitious woman she is today. Told through four stages and 12 musical acts, you will be moved by this true story of growth and self love.

May performances in The Piano Bar include:

Sundays 8 - 10 p.m.

Every Sunday: Sunday Night Social Lounge, hosted by Micky York

No cover or drink minimum.

Mondays 8 - 10 p.m.

May 2, 9 and 16

George Howe and Dan Michel host Open Mic in the Piano Bar, where performers may bring sheet music to perform.

No cover or drink minimum.

Fridays 8 - 11 p.m.

Every Friday: The Return of Open Mic with George Howe

George Howe hosts Open Mic in the Piano Bar, where performers may bring sheet music to perform.

No cover or drink minimum.

Saturdays 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Every Saturday: The Nitz & Howe Experience

Saturday appearances have a $5 cover, with no drink minimum and is limited to 50 guests.

