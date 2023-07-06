Jeff Helgeson to Star as Mark Twain in THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MARK...TWAIN at Chicago's YIPPIE FEST 2023

Jeff Helgeson will provide on stage some food for thought with a new evocation of an American literary giant.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY; Now Extended Through August 6th Photo 1 Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 2 Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 3 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before Photo 4 Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before

Jeff Helgeson to Star as Mark Twain in THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MARK...TWAIN at Chicago's YIPPIE FEST 2023

Incarnation is hard. Especially when a a playwright or performer is evoking an American historic figure who is also an American literary genius. But good news is at hand at Chicago's Yippie Fest 2023, as a skilled and talented playwright and actor has the role of author, storyteller and legendary American humorist Mark Twain well in hand.

Known over the years to Chicago theatre critics and audiences for such locally produced plays as "Duets," "Ithaca ( A Retelling of The Odyssey of Homer )" and three works that make up "The Collage Project," playwright, producer, actor and distinguished educator Jeffery Wayne Helgeson has spent a lifetime working on literary and live performing arts presentations that have delighted and impressed many playgoers. With his intriguing adaptation of "The Gospel According To Mark...Twain," the interesting and skilled playwright and performer Jeff Helgeson will provide on stage some food for thought with a new evocation of an American literary giant. "The Gospel According to Mark . . . Twain" as comprised, composed, and edited by Jeff Helgeson from the works of Mark Twain, is a piece which addresses such topics as creation, the nature of mankind, various biblical narratives, The Ten Commandments, and some divine character traits as represented in both the Old and New Testaments.

Mr. Helgeson will appear as Mark Twain on August 5th at 5:50 pm. as part of the 2023 Yippie Fest in Chicago. "The Gospel According To Mark...Twain" will be staged at THE PRIDE ARTS space, 4139 North Broadway in Chicago, Illinois. Go and enjoy.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
THE WHOS TOMMY & More Lead Chicagos July 2023 Top Picks Photo
THE WHO'S TOMMY & More Lead Chicago's July 2023 Top Picks

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out our top picks for July 2023!

2
Cast Set for Loy A. Webbs THE LIGHT at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre Photo
Cast Set for Loy A. Webb's THE LIGHT at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre Artistic Director Tim Rhoze has revealed his cast for the company’s upcoming production of THE LIGHT, by Chicago-based playwright Loy A. Webb.

3
More True Stories Return to Short Story Theatre Next Month Photo
More True Stories Return to Short Story Theatre Next Month

Short Story Theatre presents an evening of five warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Rd. in Highland Park.  

4
Cast and Creative Revealed For THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Uptown Music Theater Photo
Cast and Creative Revealed For THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Uptown Music Theater

Highland Park's dynamic, young music theater company, Uptown Music Theater, has announced the cast and production team for its upcoming production of the audience favorite 'The Addams Family.' This original show, with Tony-Award-winning music, scintillating dance, and a hilarious story, will enchant audiences at the Northwood Theater, 945 North Avenue, Highland Park, IL.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Ardent Dance Company (7/07-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant and Piggie's "We Are in a Play"
The Marriott Theatre (7/14-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
James M. Nederlander Theatre (9/13-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding Singer
The Edge Off Broadway (8/18-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hector Anchondo
Raue Center For The Arts (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinocchio
Beverly Arts Center (5/10-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live Comedy at Laugh Factory
Laugh Factory Chicago (9/09-12/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City e.t.c.’s: Eat, Pray, Bigfoot In Love
e.t.c. Theater (4/20-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merrily We Roll Along
Blank Theatre Company (6/27-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Esther Povitsky at The Den Theatre
The Den Theatre (10/20-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You