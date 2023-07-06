Jeff Helgeson to Star as Mark Twain in THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MARK...TWAIN at Chicago's YIPPIE FEST 2023

Incarnation is hard. Especially when a a playwright or performer is evoking an American historic figure who is also an American literary genius. But good news is at hand at Chicago's Yippie Fest 2023, as a skilled and talented playwright and actor has the role of author, storyteller and legendary American humorist Mark Twain well in hand.

Known over the years to Chicago theatre critics and audiences for such locally produced plays as "Duets," "Ithaca ( A Retelling of The Odyssey of Homer )" and three works that make up "The Collage Project," playwright, producer, actor and distinguished educator Jeffery Wayne Helgeson has spent a lifetime working on literary and live performing arts presentations that have delighted and impressed many playgoers. With his intriguing adaptation of "The Gospel According To Mark...Twain," the interesting and skilled playwright and performer Jeff Helgeson will provide on stage some food for thought with a new evocation of an American literary giant. "The Gospel According to Mark . . . Twain" as comprised, composed, and edited by Jeff Helgeson from the works of Mark Twain, is a piece which addresses such topics as creation, the nature of mankind, various biblical narratives, The Ten Commandments, and some divine character traits as represented in both the Old and New Testaments.

Mr. Helgeson will appear as Mark Twain on August 5th at 5:50 pm. as part of the 2023 Yippie Fest in Chicago. "The Gospel According To Mark...Twain" will be staged at THE PRIDE ARTS space, 4139 North Broadway in Chicago, Illinois. Go and enjoy.